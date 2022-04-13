Thursday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Europa League and more

It's a big night in the Europa League and Europa Conference League...



PSV 2.021/1 v Leicester 3.9, the Draw 3.65

17:45

This tie is finely poised after a first leg stalemate and our previewer expects the Foxes to be on the front foot...

Dan Fitch says: "PSV and Leicester drew 0-0 in the first-leg. Both teams have plenty of firepower, so hopefully we will see some goals in this deciding leg. PSV followed the away draw with a 2-0 win against RKC Waalkwijk over the weekend, which extended their unbeaten run to 15 games (W11 D4).

"Leicester also won at the weekend, beating Crystal Palace 2-1, to move up to ninth place in the Premier League. With this now essentially being a one-off cup match, another low scoring game seems unlikely. Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals can be combined as a Bet Builder on the Sportsbook, at odds of 1.9420/21."

Atalanta 2.789/5 v RB Leipzig 2.6813/8, the Draw 3.65

17:45

Atalanta and RB Leipzig played out a thrilling first leg and our German football expert believes the Bundesliga side will have the edge in Italy.

Kevin Hatchard says: "The market can't split these sides, with each of them 1.9420/21 in the To Qualify market, and I'm leaning towards RB Leipzig. Atalanta's domestic form is far weaker than Leipzig's, and Tedesco's side played superbly in a recent 4-1 win at Borussia Dortmund. They won impressively 3-1 at Real Sociedad in the previous round, they have a really strong squad and have a swagger and confidence at the moment.

"I tipped Over 2.5 Goals ahead of the first leg, and really that bet should have landed given the opportunities both sides created. Again, the market expects goals, with BTTS priced at 1.635/8 and Over 2.5 Goals quoted at 1.774/5. My only worry with those markets as that if the game is level in the second half, a bit of fear might creep in, and the risk-taking might be dialled down a little. However, it is worth bearing in mind that nine of Leipzig's last 13 competitive games have featured three goals or more."

Lyon 2.226/5 v West Ham 3.613/5, the Draw 3.613/5

20:00

West Ham's away form is poor and they are without key defenders but they can dig deep and prolong their European adventure.

Kevin Hatchard says: "There wasn't much to separate the sides last week, even though West Ham were down to ten men for a big stretch of the game, and Lyon's home form isn't exactly formidable. There's as much pressure on Lyon as there is on West Ham, and a good start for the Hammers could annoy and turn the crowd. Bosz's attacking style demands a lot of his defenders, and I suspect that the speedy and intelligent Bowen can cause problems in support of the indefatigable Antonio. I don't see much between the sides, so I'm happy to take the bigger price of 2.427/5 for West Ham in the To Qualify market.

"Lyon's disposal of Porto in the previous round must be respected, and if Paqueta, Toko-Ekambi and Dembele click, they could be matchwinners, but I just find it hard to trust the hosts given what they have done this season.

"If you want to just look at the 90 minutes, you can back West Ham +0 & +0.5 on the Asian Handicap at 2.0811/10. If West Ham win the second leg in 90 minutes, you get an odds-against winner, but if the tie goes to extra time, you get a half-win.

"Jarrod Bowen scored in the first leg, and he is trading at a hefty 4.3100/30 to find the net here. He has found the net in two of his last three games, and stretching back further, he has scored in eight of his last 14 appearances."

Rangers 2.0421/20 v Braga 4.1, the Draw 3.65

20:00

Rangers will be roared on by a capacity crowd at Ibrox as they try to overturn a one-goal deficit and our Scottish football expert thinks they can do it.

Frank Monkhouse says: "Braga knew they needed to make home advantage count in the first leg but to achieve that, they had to record their first-ever win over Rangers. The Portuguese side had played two and lost two against Gers before halving the deficit with that battling win at the Estadio Municipal de Braga last week.

"The winning goal that night was scored by Abel Ruiz just before half-time. Braga had chances to make it 2-0 in the second 45 but lacked composure in the final third, while Alan McGregor was again in inspired form.

"Braga arrive in Glasgow knowing they sit in the driving seat but won't make the mistake of thinking the hard work is done. They won't come to Glasgow and cling on to the one-goal advantage they already have. They know their hosts have to find the net to stay in the tie and understand that, as the game goes on, Rangers will become more desperate, leading to chances for the visitors to put this tie to bed. There's still plenty of life in this quarter-final."

Barcelona 1.392/5 v Eintracht Frankfurt 9.28/1, the Draw 5.79/2

20:00

Eintracht Frankfurt performed superbly against Barcelona last week, and could have won the first leg, which ended 1-1. They will need to be even better at Camp Nou...

Kevin Hatchard says: "I can understand why Barcelona are favourites to win the game and qualify, but I don't expect Eintracht to surrender meekly. Filip Kostic's dangerous deliveries from the left can cause problems, and Japanese playmaker Daichi Kamada seems to come alive in this competition. Barca's defensive reshuffle may force them into fielding the error-prone Clement Lenglet at centre-back, and I can certainly see Frankfurt scoring here.

"On that basis I'll back Barcelona to win and both teams to score on the Sportsbook at 2.8815/8. Barca have conceded at least once in nine of their last 15 games in all competitions.

"Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored against Frankfurt as Borussia Dortmund won the DFB Cup final in 2017, and he is in terrific form for the Blaugrana. The Gabon striker has found the net in seven of his last 11 appearances, and he is priced at 1.845/6 to find the net here."