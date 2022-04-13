Europa Conference League Tips: Norwegians value to shock Mourinho

Leicester have to go for it

PSV 2.0421/20 v Leicester 4.03/1; The Draw 3.711/4

Thursday 14 April, 17:45

Live on BT Sport 3

PSV and Leicester drew 0-0 in the first-leg. Both teams have plenty of firepower, so hopefully we will see some goals in this deciding leg. PSV followed the away draw with a 2-0 win against RKC Waalkwijk over the weekend, which extended their unbeaten run to 15 games (W11 D4).

Leicester also won at the weekend, beating Crystal Palace 2-1, to move up to ninth place in the Premier League. With this now essentially being a one-off cup match, another low scoring game seems unlikely. Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals can be combined as a Bet Builder on the Sportsbook, at odds of 1.9420/21.

Marseille can continue winning run

PAOK 3.39/4 v Marseille 2.3211/8; The Draw 3.39/4

Thursday 14 April, 20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

This match is well poised, with Marseille having won their home leg 2-1. Where PAOK have an advantage is that they haven't played since the first-leg, last week. Marseille were in action over the weekend, winning 2-0 at Montpellier.

It was Marseille's seventh straight victory and the only one in which they have kept a clean sheet. Our pick last time out was a Marseille win and both teams to score, which is available at tempting odds of 5.04/1.

Glimt's record against Roma ignored

Roma 1.422/5 v Bodo/Glimt 8.27/1; The Draw 5.24/1

Thursday 14 April, 20:00

Live on BT Sport 3

It seems that regardless of the results between these two teams, Roma will always be made heavy favourites. Paired together in the group stage, Glimt thrashed Roma 6-1 at home and then drew 2-2 away. In the first-leg of this quarter-final, the Norwegians came from behind to win 2-1.

It's ridiculous that Glimt are so big having scored ten goals in three games against Roma, while also being unbeaten in ten games in this competition (W6 D4). At these odds the value is with Glimt, even if Roma should be some sort of favourites to win this second-leg. Back a Bet Builder double of both teams to score and Glimt double chance, at odds of 4.216/5.

Slavia Prague go goal crazy in knockout stages

Slavia Prague 2.8615/8 v Feyenoord 2.526/4; The Draw 3.7511/4

Thursday 14 April, 20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

Slavia Prague's crazy run of high-scoring games in the Europa Conference League continues apace. In the first-leg they drew 3-3 away at Feyenoord, scoring an injury time equaliser to force a draw.

That result means that all five of the games that Slavia have played in the knockout stages of the competition, have seen at least five goals scored, at an average of 5.6 goals-per-game. Over 3.5 goals looks generously priced at 2.568/5.