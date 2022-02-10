Thursday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

Dinamo Bucharest v Universitatea Craiova: A romp in Romania

Dinamo Bucharest 9.617/2 v Universitatea Craiova 1.434/9, the Draw 4.67/2

17:55

We're off to Romania for the bet of the day where Tobias Gourlay expects Dinamo Bucharest to fail their Universitatea challenge.

Tobias Gourlay says: "Second-bottom Dinamo Bucharest are hosting fifth-placed Universitatea Craiova in Romania's Liga 1 and we fancy the visitors can walk away with the win.

"Since the start of 2019/20 U Craiova have won 5/5 league meetings with Dinamo - most recently thrashing them 5-0 earlier this season. Dinamo have also lost 5/6 hosting teams now in the top half. Their last two home results have been 3-0 and 2-0 losses to the teams in second and sixth.

"U Craiova have mainly been playing better teams than Dinamo on the road, but they are W2-D1-L0 travelling to the current bottom six. We are going to punt on the visitors -1.0 & -1.5 on the Asian Handicap. We're protecting half our stake if they win by one, but gunning for them to win by at least a couple this evening."

Liverpool v Leicester: Liverpool set for comfortable home win

Liverpool 1.271/4 v Leicester 12.5, the Draw 7.26/1

19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

Liverpool entertain Leicester in the Premier League on Thursday night with Brendan Rodgers hoping for a reaction from his players following their elimination from the FA Cup.

Steve Rawlings says: "Leicester don't have a bad recent record against Liverpool and they're seeking their third top-flight victory in-a-row against them for the first time since 1963.

"They beat them at home 3-1 this time last year in the Premier League and they bounced back from a heavy defeat (6-3) at Manchester City on Boxing Day with an unlikely 1-0 home win against the Reds less than 48 hours later, but that was a bizarre game and a result that didn't reflect Liverpool's dominance.

"The visitor's xG figures were 2.73 compared to Leicester's 0.62 and it's very hard to imagine them getting another fluky result on Thursday.

"Liverpool will be without Sadio Mane following Senegal's success in Sunday's AFCON Cup final but beaten finalist, Mo Salah, is raring to go and to put Egypt's defeat behind him. Whether Klopp picks his talisman or not may not even matter given he has almost a full squad at his disposal and that the Reds are flying."

Liverpool v Leicester: Jota and Salah to shoot on sight

Paul Higham also focuses on Leicester's trip to Anfield for this props bet on Thursday and finds an interesting angle...

Paul says: "Starting Salah on the bench is an option with new signing Luis Diaz or Takumi Minamino offering options up front.

Salah will see the pitch at some stage though you'd imagine, and he'll be shooting from all angles to try and find the net. Scoring goals will be the only way for him to start to get over his international blues.

"Alongside Salah, Diogo Jota should thrive against this Leicester side, who has has scored six home goals against in his career.

"Jota can use any foot but cutting in off that left side will provide more chances for him to unleash with his right, and we think he can hit the target twice with his stronger foot."

Salah would use his left foot from any angle, so in nice little prop bet that we love in this column we'll take both of Liverpool's forwards to hit the target twice with their preferred weapon of choice.

Wolves v Arsenal: Go low on goal count at Molineux

Wolves 3.814/5 v Arsenal 2.265/4, the Draw 3.39/4

19:45

Live on BT Sport 2

Arsenal and Wolves are both pushing for the Premier League top four so there's plenty at stake at Molineux on Thursday.

Dave Tindall says: "Looking at home and away form, Wolves have won four, drawn two and lost four at home while Arsenal have won four, drawn one and lost five away. In other words, their top eight positions are due to Arsenal being strong at home and Wolves picking up plenty of wins on the road.

Perhaps the draw is the default position but Wolves don't do many of those at home while stalemates are rare in Arsenal away games...

"Under 2.5, as mentioned, is short but there's certainly scope to play Under 1.5 at 2.9215/8.

"If the price doesn't get you out of your seat, a reminder that it has a 75% strike-rate in Wolves' 12 games since November 20. It's also landed in three of Arsenal's last four outings.

"For those wanting to take it to the extreme and back a goalless draw, Under 0.5 is 8.88/1. Arsenal have two of those in their last three matches while it's paid out three times in the last 11 for Wolves."