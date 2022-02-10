Football Bet of the Day Tips A romp in Romania

Dinamo Bucharest v Universitatea Craiova

Thursday 17:55

In Scotland last night, Celtic got there in the end for us. After racing into a 2-0 half-time lead, the Bhoys were pegged back to 2-2 by Aberdeen before Jota found a winner.

We're in Romania today for the second of two Liga 1 matches. Second-bottom Dinamo Bucharest are hosting fifth-placed Universitatea Craiova and we fancy the visitors can walk away with the win.

Since the start of 2019/20 U Craiova have won 5/5 league meetings with Dinamo - most recently thrashing them 5-0 earlier this season. Dinamo have also lost 5/6 hosting teams now in the top half. Their last two home results have been 3-0 and 2-0 losses to the teams in second and sixth.

U Craiova have mainly been playing better teams than Dinamo on the road, but they are W2-D1-L0 travelling to the current bottom six. We are going to punt on the visitors -1.0 & -1.5 on the Asian Handicap. We're protecting half our stake if they win by one, but gunning for them to win by at least a couple this evening.