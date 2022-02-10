To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day Tips A romp in Romania

Romania football fans
U Craiova could run riot in Romania again today

Tobias Gourlay's in Romania and expecting Dinamo Bucharest to fail their Universitatea challenge

"U Craiova have won 5/5 league meetings with Dinamo – most recently thrashing them 5-0"

Back Universitatea Craiova -1.0 & -1.5 on the Asian Handicap v Dinamo Bucharest @ 2.265/4

Dinamo Bucharest v Universitatea Craiova
Thursday 17:55

In Scotland last night, Celtic got there in the end for us. After racing into a 2-0 half-time lead, the Bhoys were pegged back to 2-2 by Aberdeen before Jota found a winner.

We're in Romania today for the second of two Liga 1 matches. Second-bottom Dinamo Bucharest are hosting fifth-placed Universitatea Craiova and we fancy the visitors can walk away with the win.

Since the start of 2019/20 U Craiova have won 5/5 league meetings with Dinamo - most recently thrashing them 5-0 earlier this season. Dinamo have also lost 5/6 hosting teams now in the top half. Their last two home results have been 3-0 and 2-0 losses to the teams in second and sixth.

U Craiova have mainly been playing better teams than Dinamo on the road, but they are W2-D1-L0 travelling to the current bottom six. We are going to punt on the visitors -1.0 & -1.5 on the Asian Handicap. We're protecting half our stake if they win by one, but gunning for them to win by at least a couple this evening.

2022 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 17pts
Returned: 14.14pts
P/L: -2.86pts

Recommended bets

