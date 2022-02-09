To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Championship Tips

Daily Football Tips

Manager Markets Blog

Dimitar VAR-Batov

Football Bet of the Day: Celtic to do over the Dons

Ante Postecoglou Celtic
Celtic boss Ante Postecoglou has had lots to clap recently

Tobias Gourlay's eyeing the Scottish Premiership and hoping to see Celtic make a fast start in Aberdeen

"Celtic have won 9/10 on the road - and been leading at 45 minutes in all nine wins"

Back Celtic/Celtic in Half Time/Full Time v Aberdeen @ 2.3611/8

Aberdeen v Celtic
Wednesday 19:45

In Germany last night, Karlsruhe and Sandhausen left us one short of our target. The visitors won 2-0 and Wildparkstadion saw Under 2.5 Goals for only the third time in 17 Bundesliga 2 matches.

We're in Scotland today as the new Premiership leaders look to build on their impressive win in the recent Old Firm derby. Celtic are in scintillating form and we like the odds-against price on them making short work of Aberdeen tonight.

Celtic are W9-D2-L0 playing away to Aberdeen since 2016. In 7/9 of those wins the Bhoys were also winning at half-time. This season, Ante Postecoglou's men are W16-D2-L0 through their last 18 games home and away. They've been ahead at the break in 14/16 wins. On the road, they've won 9/10 - and been leading at 45 minutes in all nine wins. The Bhoys have scored at least twice before half-time on all of their last three road trips.

Seventh-placed Aberdeen are winless in four right now. They've been solid enough at Pittodrie this season, but they have already lost once here to Celtic - when they were also behind at the break. We're backing the visitors to land another double-result this evening.

2022 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 16pts
Returned: 11.78pts
P/L: -4.22pts

Get a free £5 bet on multiples – Every day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Celtic/Celtic in Half Time/Full Time v Aberdeen @ 2.3611/8

Scottish Premiership: Aberdeen v Celtic (Half Time/Full Time)

Show Hide

Wednesday 9 February, 7.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Aberdeen/Aberdeen
Aberdeen/Draw
Aberdeen/Celtic
Draw/Aberdeen
Draw/Draw
Draw/Celtic
Celtic/Aberdeen
Celtic/Draw
Celtic/Celtic
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses

T&Cs apply.

Bet now

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Bet of the Day