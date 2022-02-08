Football Bet of the Day: Karlsruhe to go wild

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

German football fans won't know what to do with themselves after the final whistle

Tobias Gourlay's at Wildparkstadion for Karlsruhe's promising-looking Bundesliga 2 clash with Sandhausen

"7/10 Sandhausen away trips have delivered Over 2.5 Goals"

Back Over 2.5 Goals in Karlsruhe v Sandhausen @ 1.804/5

Karlsruhe v Sandhausen
Tuesday 17:30

In Italy yesterday, Salernitana held Spezia to a 2-2 draw that sank our win bet on the visitors.

We're resurfacing in Germany today as Karlsruhe entertain Sandhausen in the Bundesliga 2. It should be a game to watch.

All of 11th-placed Karlsruhe's last 16 league matches have produced at least two goals. Fourteen of those 16 have delivered at least three goals - and that's our target today. At Wildparkstadion the record is 7/8 with Over 2.5 Goals.

Sandhausen are down in 16th but they have scored on all of their last nine road trips, so we're hopeful they can contribute to another high scorer today. Since the start of term, 7/10 of their away trips have delivered Over 2.5 Goals and we're backing them to make it 8/11 in Karlsruhe.

2022 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 15pts
Returned: 11.78pts
P/L: -3.22pts

Back Over 2.5 Goals in Karlsruhe v Sandhausen @ 1.804/5

