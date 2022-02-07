Football Bet of the Day Tips Spezia to sink Salernitana

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Spezia have sparked into life in Italy recently

Tobias Gourlay's hoping to see something special from Spezia in Serie A tonight

"New Salernitana coach Stefano Colantuono has lost 6/6 on home turf"

Back Spezia to beat Salernitana @ 2.6413/8

Salernitana v Spezia
Monday 19:45

On the south coast yesterday, Boreham Wood shocked the world - and Kev. Luke Garrard's men beat Bournemouth 1-0 to become the first non-league side to reach the FA Cup fifth round for five years. That was also the amount of time they added to Kev's biological age.

But he'll be back. Meantime, we're in Italy for the Monday-night game in Serie A. Last-placed Salernitana are hosting 14th-placed Spezia and we think the hosts will be left rooted to rock bottom.

Promoted Salernitana are W3-D2-L16. At their own Stadio Arechi, they are W1-D1-L8. New coach Stefano Colantuono has lost 6/6 on home turf. They've lost by at least a couple of goals in 5/6 and have failed to score in 5/6.

Spezia, though, have been climbing away from similar trouble. Thiago Motta's men have won four of their last five Serie A matches - including three straight away games. One of the teams they beat on the road was 19th-placed Genoa - but the other two were third-placed Napoli and second-placed AC Milan. At a nice price we're backing Spezia to bag another three points tonight.

2022 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 14pts
Returned: 11.78pts
P/L: -2.22pts

Recommended bets

Back Spezia to beat Salernitana @ 2.6413/8

Monday 7 February, 7.45pm

