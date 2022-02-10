Thursday Football Tips: Jota & Salah to shoot on sight

It looks like this could be a tough night at the office for Leicester with Liverpool not only in fine form, but having an almost full compliment of players to pick from and also seeking revenge.

The Foxes somehow beat the Reds over Christmas with a smash-and-grab 1-0 victory at the King Power despite Liverpool dominating. Mohamed Salah missing a penalty helped.

Speaking of Salah, he's back from his Afcon final heartbreak and is apparently raring to get going again for his club side and banish those memories.

Sadio Mane is still celebrating from the Afcon final, but Jurgen Klopp could well start with Salah again depending on how his fitness levels are holding up after such a draining tournament.

Starting Salah on the bench is an option with new signing Luis Diaz or Takumi Minamino offering options up front.

Salah will see the pitch at some stage though you'd imagine, and he'll be shooting from all angles to try and find the net. Scoring goals will be the only way for him to start to get over his international blues.

Alongside Salah, Diogo Jota should thrive against this Leicester side, who has has scored six home goals against in his career.



Jota can use any foot but cutting in off that left side will provide more chances for him to unleash with his right, and we think he can hit the target twice with his stronger foot.

Salah would use his left foot from any angle, so in nice little prop bet that we love in this column we'll take both of Liverpool's forwards to hit the target twice with their preferred weapon of choice.