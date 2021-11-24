Thursday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

Mura v Tottenham: Successful bet from reverse fixture will land again

Mura 17.016/1 v Tottenham 1.21/5, the Draw 7.06/1

17:45

Live on BT Sport 2

Nuno's Spurs managed a big win against Mura in London and new manager Antonio Conte will be keen to see his team take another three points.

Dan Fitch says: "As much as Conte's team is a work in progress, we have to expect them to win against Mura and there are a number of odds to boost their price. Tottenham are 1.674/6 to win half-time/full-time and 1.758/11 to win to nil.

"With Spurs having conceded against Mura in the reverse fixture, perhaps an away win and over 2.5 goals is the safest option. Odds of 1.738/11 are available. If you think that Tottenham can really win big, then they are 2.47/5 to win both halves."

Bayer Leverkusen v Celtic: Bhoys face another tough night

Bayer Leverkusen 1.538/15 v Celtic 6.611/2, the Draw 4.94/1

17:45

Live on BT Sport

Celtic travel to group leaders, who thumped the Scottish team in Glasgow earlier this season, and our previewer fears for Ange Postecoglou's men.

Frank Monkhouse says: "German Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen bring three wins and one draw from their previous outings, scoring nine goals and conceding just two. The 10 points claimed means they are already three better off than nearest rivals Celta Vigo and four above Celtic, a team they beat 4-0 at Parkhead in September.

"The Germans were ruthless in Glasgow and are expected to pick up where they left off now they enjoy the home advantage. Three points would send Leverkusen through with a game to spare, and they set up with confidence, having beaten Real Betis 4-0 in their last Europa League match."

Rapid Vienna v West Ham: Hammers to progress with lively win

Rapid Vienna 5.69/2 v West Ham 1.654/6, the Draw 4.47/2

17:45

Live on BT Sport 1

West Ham have been impressive in the Europa League this season and can nail down a place in the knockout stage with a victory on Thursday.

Kevin Hatchard says: "Rapid have been scoring plenty of goals of late (they have found the net in their last nine outings in all competitions) and although I think they'll be outclassed here in the end, I can see them scoring against a West Ham side that hasn't kept a clean sheet for nearly a month.

"You can back West Ham to win at 1.645/8, but if you back them to win and both teams to score, that price jumps to 3.185/40.

"Said Benrahma has enjoyed this competition so far. He found the net against Rapid in the reverse fixture, and he scored twice at Genk on Matchday Four. The former Brentford star has scored six goals this term, and if he starts, back him to score here at a hefty 3.613/5."

Feyenoord v Slavia Prague: Value is with Dutch

Slavia Prague 2.0421/20 v Feyenoord 3.02/1, the Draw 3.613/5

Thursday 25 November, 17:45

Live on BT Sport Digital Exclusive

A point would be enough for Feyenoord to ensure that they win Group E but their form suggests they could get more than that against Czech opponents.

Dan Fitch says: "The Dutch club are top of the group with ten points (W3 D1), ahead of second placed Sparta Prague who have six points (W2 L2). Feyenoord are in good form, winning each of their last six games. They are third in the Eredivisie, two points behind the leaders Ajax.

"Sparta are playing well themselves, winning each of their last five, but they still seem short here. The value is certainly with Feyenoord, who are 1.758/11 to avoid defeat in the Double Chance market."

Leicester City v Legia Warsaw: Foxes won't have it easy

Leicester City v Legia Warsaw

20:00

Live on BT Sport 2

Brendan Rodgers is having the toughest spell of his reign as Leicester manager ahead of their visit from the team from the Polish capital.

Kevin Hatchard says: "Even in their current form, Leicester are right to be favourites here against a Legia side that is completely out of form and that was smacked 4-1 and 3-0 by Napoli. However, a price of 1.182/11 for the hosts in the Match Odds market doesn't appeal, given that the Foxes haven't won a game in 90 minutes for a month, and that it could be quite a nervy affair.

"If you want to boost the price, I would back the home win and both teams to score at 2.8815/8. Legia are losing games, but they have found the net in 11 of their last 14 matches, while Leicester haven't managed a shut-out at home since August.

"Legia have raised their game in the UEL, so I'll simply back both teams to score on the Exchange at 2.3211/8. Just backing Legia to score a goal gets you odds of 2.26/5 on the Sportsbook."

Rangers v Sparta Prague: New era begins for GVB's Gers

Rangers 1.834/5 v Sparta Prague 4.94/1, the Draw 3.814/5

20:00

Live on BT Sport

Rangers begin life under their new manager and he'll be hoping to see improvement after their defeat to Hibernian at the weekend.

Frank Monkhouse says: "Sparta Prague won the reverse of this fixture 1-0 back in September thanks to a goal from David Hancko on 29 minutes. Rangers battled to get back into the game but had Glen Kamara sent off on 74 minutes, and that seemed to crush any remaining chances the Gers had of an away win. As the scoreline suggests, it was a close match, but Iron Sparta were worth the points.

"Since that narrow win over Rangers in Prague, Sparta lost each of their next two matches. They were beaten home and away in a double header with group winners Lyon, conceding seven goals in the process."

Eintracht Frankfurt v Antwerp: Eagles to keep soaring

Eintracht Frankfurt 1.412/5 v Antwerp 8.07/1, the Draw 4.84/1

20:00

Live on BT Sport

It's taken a while for Eintracht Frankfurt to get going under new coach Oliver Glasner but they have developed momentum to carry into this clash with Belgian opponents.

Kevin Hatchard: "In the Europa League, Eintracht have been dominant, collecting ten points from their first four games, and they can nail down top spot and a place in the last 16 if they get a positive result here. Glasner's men have won three in a row in the UEL, and they blew Olympiakos away in their last home match in the competition.

"Antwerp have been hugely disappointing at this level this season, and their limp surrender in the 3-0 home defeat to Fenerbahce last time out has pushed them towards the European exit door. They conceded late winners in their first two UEL games, including a 90th-minute penalty in a 1-0 defeat at home to Frankfurt."