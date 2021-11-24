Mura v Tottenham: Successful bet from reverse fixture will land again

Mura 17.016/1 v Tottenham 1.21/5; The Draw 7.06/1

Thursday 25 November, 17:45

Live on BT Sport 2

Mura at rock bottom

Mura have proved to be the whipping boys in Group G of the Europa Conference League.

The Slovenian side have lost all four of their games in the group and are already eliminated from the competition. In fairness to Mura, they landed in a tough group, facing teams from England, France and Holland.

In the reverse fixture against Spurs, they were beaten 5-1, which was their biggest defeat in the competition so far. Mura cannot even claim to be in good form domestically, with the side having won only one of their last seven league games (D5 L1), leaving them fifth in the 1. SNL.

Ziga Skoflek is likely to miss the match with an injury. In their last Conference League outing, Mura played with five at the back and they contained Rennes for much of the match, before eventually conceding a late goal and losing 1-0. With that strategy having some success, Mura are likely to stick with it against Tottenham.

Tottenham struggling to match Conte's standards

Spurs are three games into Antonio Conte's reign as manager, with the side continuing to give very mixed performances under the Italian.

Though still unbeaten since Conte was appointed, it's been far from plain sailing. In their 3-2 win against Vitesse in the Conference League and the recent 0-0 draw at Everton, the team faded badly. Perhaps with that in mind, Tottenham were slow out of the blocks against Leeds, but it was an abject first half.

In the second they were much better and more aggressive, with both wing-backs stationed further up the pitch and the game played at a much quicker pace. It was no doubt was a reaction to being a goal down, but there's also an argument that Conte knows that his team cannot play at high intensity for 90 minutes and decided to come on strong in the second-half, eventually winning 2-1.

This will be the first game in which Conte is likely to really experiment with his line-up. That could mean starts for a number of players who were on the bench against Leeds, such as Joe Rodon, Davinson Sanchez, Matt Doherty, the fit again Ryan Sessegnon, Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Dele Alli, Bryan Gil and Steven Bergwijn.

Plenty of options to back Spurs win

Spurs are just 1.21/5 to win, with the draw at 7.06/1 and Mura at 17.016/1.

As much as Conte's team is a work in progress, we have to expect them to win against Mura and there are a number of odds to boost their price. Tottenham are 1.674/6 to win half-time/full-time and 1.758/11 to win to nil.

With Spurs having conceded against Mura in the reverse fixture, perhaps an away win and over 2.5 goals is the safest option. Odds of 1.738/11 are available. If you think that Tottenham can really win big, then they are 2.47/5 to win both halves.

