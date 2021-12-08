Thursday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

Napoli 2.3611/8 v Leicester City 3.211/5, the Draw 3.65

17:45

Live on BT Sport 1

Leicester need to get organised in the defence pronto but their Italian opponents are not without their own weaknesses in that department.

Kevin Hatchard says: "Leicester went top of their group with a 3-1 win over Legia Warsaw last time out, and another victory here will take them straight into the last 16. A point is enough for qualification (but Leicester might then face a playoff against a Champions League dropout), but a defeat puts them in danger of dropping into the Conference League.

"Jamie Vardy was rested at Villa Park, and was only used as a late substitute, so he could well start here. James Maddison has been in terrific form, so it would be a surprise if he was benched here.

"Napoli are trading at 2.26/5 to take the win, and if they were at full strength I'd be all over that price. However, they are missing key players in all areas, and they have looked defensively fragile recently, conceding ten goals in their last five games."

Lyon 1.910/11 v Rangers 4.03/1, the Draw 4.1

17:45

Live on BT Sport 3

Rangers travel to Lyon with new manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst carrying with him a 100% record in the Scottish Premiership and Europa League.

Frank Monkhouse says: "Lyon were pre-competition favourites to win Group A, and a 100% record ensured they lived up to expectations. The Ligue 1 side enter this match with stats of five wins from five, scoring 15 goals and conceding only four. That strong start to their Europa League challenge includes a convincing 2-0 at Ibrox in September. They collected the points that day without ever hitting top gear against an opponent led by Steven Gerrard.

"Lyon wrapped up the group with time to spare, and it will be interesting to see how seriously they take this match which is a dead rubber for both teams. OL was last seen travelling to Bordeaux on Sunday where they drew 2-2 as they sank to 12th in the league."

CSKA Sofia 9.417/2 v Roma 1.374/11, the Draw 5.49/2

17:45

Live on BT Sport Digital

Jose Mourinho's Roma have qualified for the knockout stages of the Europa Conference League, but may well have to face a play-off game against a side dropping down from the Europa League.

Dan Fitch says: "Roma currently occupy second place in Group C, which would result in such a fate. They trail the leaders Bodo/Glimt by a point and with an inferior head-to-head record than the Norwegians, Roma need to win this match and hope that Glimt fail to do likewise in their final game.

Real Sociedad 1.910/11 v PSV 4.57/2, the Draw 3.9

17:45

Live on BT Sport

It's been a magnificent start to the season in general for Real Sociedad, but some of the lustre has faded, and their Dutch opponents are poised to pounce.

Kevin Hatchard says: "La Real have hit a wall, having won just two of their last eight matches, and having lost three of the last four.

"If we discount the 4-0 win at lower-league Panaderia Pulido in the Copa del Rey, the goals have dried up for Imanol Alguacil's side. They have scored just three goals in their last five La Liga games, and they haven't scored at all in the last three. Star striker Alexander Isak has scored in just one of his last nine appearances for club and country.

"La Real have to win this to book a playoff spot, while PSV just need to avoid defeat, so this is a straight shootout to see who qualifies behind group winners Monaco. PSV have won 4-1 at Sturm Graz and drawn 0-0 at Monaco in their other away games, and in general Roger Schmidt's men are in excellent form. They are unbeaten in seven matches since they were smashed 5-0 by Ajax, and attacking players like Carlos Vinicius and Cody Gakpo are on fine form."

West Ham v Dinamo Zagreb

Thursday 09 December, 20:00

Live on BT Sport

West Ham are in a position where they can rest players and, with Dinamo Zagreb needing a result, it may pay to back the Croatians.

Kevin Hatchard says: "Dinamo may try to play for the draw, and their impressive 3-0 win at Genk offered a glimpse of what they are capable of. If you're going off motivation, Dinamo certainly have the greater imperative to get a result here, and I can't quite recommend the home win.

"Dinamo have scored in both of their away games in the group stage, and they have players who can trouble what could be an inexperienced West Ham rearguard. West Ham have scored in all but one of their home games in all competitions, and I'll back Both Teams To Score here at 1.84/5.

"Said Benrahma has found the net three times in the group stage, and he started the season scoring in back-to-back Premier League matches. He should get a prominent role here, and he seems a bit overpriced in the To Score market at 4.216/5."

Tottenham 2.226/5 v Rennes 3.412/5, the Draw 3.02/1

20:00

Live on BT Sport 2

Spurs have reportedly been hit by Covid cases as they try to secure qualification to the next round of the Europa Conference League.

Dan Fitch says: "Rennes have won Group G and go through to the last-16. That leaves Spurs fighting it out with third placed Vitesse to compete in the play-off round, against a team dropping down from the Europa League. Both Tottenham and Vitesse have seven points, with the Londoners having the superior head-to-head record, so they need to equal or better Vitesse's result against Mura.

"This would have all been avoidable had Spurs beaten Mura themselves, in their last Conference outing. Instead they lost 2-1 and considering that the fringe players that he selected let him down that night, it's likely that Antonio Conte will want to pick as strong a lineup as possible.

"How strong that lineup will be, is open to question, with a number of Conte's squad likely to be unavailable. Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso are definitely out, while Emerson Royal and Bryan Gil missed the 3-0 win over Norwich on Sunday with illness. Sergio Reguilon came off against Norwich with a muscular problem, potentially leaving Conte with a problem at left wing-back, as Ryan Sessegnon is suspended. There is also the little matter of a rumoured Covid outbreak at the club."