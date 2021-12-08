To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Europa Conference League Tips: Mourinho and Roma heading for play-offs

Jose Mourinho.
Will Jose Mourinho and Roma have to settle for second place in their Conference League group?

Roma are looking to avoid the extra fixtures that the Europa Conference League play-offs will bring, but Dan Fitch is expecting Bodo/Glimt to hold firm.

"Glimt have yet to win at home in this competition, but they came very close to it when they were twice ahead in their 2-2 draw with Roma. Back them to cause more misery for Mourinho." Back Bodo/Glimt to beat Zorya at 1.9620/21

Roma will get the win they need

CSKA Sofia 9.08/1 v Roma 1.384/11; The Draw 5.49/2

Thursday 9 December, 17:45

Live on BT Sport Digital

Jose Mourinho's Roma have qualified for the knockout stages of the Europa Conference League, but may well have to face a play-off game against a side dropping down from the Europa League.

Roma currently occupy second place in Group C, which would result in such a fate. They trail the leaders Bodo/Glimt by a point and with an inferior head-to-head record than the Norwegians, Roma need to win this match and hope that Glimt fail to do likewise in their final game.

The Serie A side do not come into this match in good form, having lost 1-0 top Bologna and then 3-0 at home to Inter, in their last two games. They won the reverse fixture 5-1 and you can back a Roma win and both teams to score to land again at 3.185/40.

Back Bodo/Glimt to hold firm

Zorya 3.7511/4 v Bodo/Glimt 1.9620/21; The Draw 3.814/5
Thursday 9 December, 17:45
Live on BT Sport Digital

As discussed, Bodo/Glimt need a win away at Zorya to ensure that they definitely finish top of Group C and avoid the play-off round.

The group winners in the Europa Conference League automatically go through to the last-16 of the competition and avoid the two extra games that the play-off round brings. Not that Glimt have to worry about fixture congestion at this stage of their season. There is only one game left of their Eliteserien campaign, with Glimt needing just a point to retain their title.

Glimt have yet to win at home in this competition, but they came very close to it when they were twice ahead in their 2-2 draw with Roma. Back them to cause more misery for Mourinho, with Glimt available at 1.9620/21 to win against unmotivated opponents.

Goals will flow between top two

Basel 2.01/1 v Qarabag 3.9; The Draw 3.613/5
Thursday 9 December, 20:00
Live on BT Sport Digital

Basel and Qarabag are another two teams that have already qualified for the knockout stage and they face each other to see who wins Group H and avoids the play-offs.

It's Basel that have the advantage. They drew 0-0 in the reverse fixture and are top of the group by virtue of having scored more goals in the competition. Another draw will be enough to see them win the group.

Qarabag have to go for a win and that could spell goals. Both teams to score is 1.84/5 and has landed in each of Qarabag's last four group games.

Union have the power to make knockout stage

Union Berlin 2.0621/20 v Slavia Prague 3.814/5; The Draw 3.711/4
Thursday 9 December, 20:00
Live on BT Sport Digital

Feyenoord have already won Group E, leaving Union Berlin and Slavia Prague to fight it out for second place.

Slavia Prague are currently occupying second place in the group, a point ahead of Union Berlin. They must therefore merely avoid defeat to progress, while Union need a win.

Union are certainly capable of getting the victory they need. Sixth in the Bundesliga, they have won four of their last five league games at home, with their only defeat coming against Bayern Munich. With Slavia having lost both of their away games in the Europa Conference League, back Union to win at 2.0621/20.

Recommended bets

Back Roma to beat CSKA Sofia and both teams to score at 3.185/40Back Bodo/Glimt to beat Zorya at 1.9620/21Back both Basel and Qarabag to score at 1.84/5Back Union Berlin to beat Slavia Prague at 2.0621/20

