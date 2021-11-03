Thursday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

Genk v West Ham: Don't be scared of the Smurfs

Genk v West Ham

17:45

Live on BT Sport 3

West Ham have have won all three of their UEL games so far and are a decent bet to maintain that winning streak.

Kevin Hatchard says: "West Ham outclassed their opponents a fortnight ago, and I think they'll continue to give this competition the respect it deserves. Given that Genk have only won one of their last four home games, and lost the last two of them by a 3-0 score-line, West Ham seem massive to me at 2.0811/10 in the Match Odds market. It's a price I'll happily snap up.

"Given that West Ham have kept three straight clean sheets in the group stage, backing West Ham to win to nil also looks like a sensible play at a chunky 3.8514/5.

"One player who has truly caught the eye in a West Ham shirt this term is Jarrod Bowen. He has two goals and two assists in the Premier League, and has been involved in two goals in two appearances in the Europa League."

Brondby v Rangers: Time for Gers to shine

Brondby 4.1 v Rangers 1.9420/21, the Draw 3.8514/5

17:45

Live on BT Sport

Steven Gerrard takes his stars to Brondby having beaten them two weeks ago at Ibrox but the Danes will be more difficult opponents on their own patch.

Frank Monkhouse says: "Rangers head to Denmark buzzing from a stunning win over Motherwell at Fir Park on Sunday. It was a match they had to win after Celtic dropped two points the day before and they got the job done, crushing the Steelmen 6-1, Fashion Sakala scoring a hattrick.



It's not all been plain sailing for Rangers fans though. Gers look shaky in defence and conceded the first goal at the weekend again. Following a 2-2 draw with Aberdeen last week, Gerrard told the press his men are suffering from an identity crisis.

"At Ibrox, Rangers struggled to beat the 10 men of Hibs, managed only a draw against Hearts after passing up several great goalscoring opportunities, then battled back from two goals down to rescue a point against the Dons.

Fans want to see the team back performing at the levels of last season. They caught a glimpse of that last time out. Rangers are 1.9520/21 to win on Thursday, and after a comfortable win over Brondby in Glasgow, they're taken to do the double."

Tottenham v Vitesse: Back clean sheet on Conte debut

Tottenham 1.321/3 v Vitesse Arnhem 11.010/1, the Draw 6.05/1

20:00

Live on BT Sport ESPN

A new era for Tottenham under manager Antonio Conte begins at home to opponents who beat them two weeks ago. Will there be immediate improvement from the Londoners?

Dan Fitch says: "Vitesse had some reason to be confident had Nuno stayed in charge at Spurs, but with Conte having been appointed, a home win looks likely. The Italian is famed for the high standards that he expects of his squad and this is the first opportunity for the Tottenham players to try to impress him.

"Conte is likely to switch to playing with three central defenders, which should help to shore up a backline that has conceded in 11 of their last 12 games. Tottenham are 2.111/10 to win to nil. At a similar price of 2.01/1 you can back Spurs to win half-time/full-time.

"The Spurs attack could scarcely be worse than was the case under Nuno and over 2.5 goals is priced at 1.715/7. Backing a home win and over 2.5 goals, increases the price to 1.9520/21."

Leicester City v Spartak Moscow: Fireworks at the King Power

Leicester City 1.321/3 v Spartak Moscow 10.09/1, the Draw 6.25/1

20:00

Live on BT Sport 1

Leicester City still have work to do to reach the knockout phase but they can take a big step by beating Spartak Moscow.

Kevin Hatchard says: "Neither team's defence covered itself in glory a fortnight ago, and Spartak's defensive issues are there for all to see. While they can't be dismissed as weak opponents after win in Naples, Spartak are fair underdogs here.

"There's little interest in backing Leicester in the Match Odds market here at an anaemic 1.331/3, but we can boost that price to a much healthier 2.6413/8 if we back Leicester to win and Both Teams To Score. Four of Leicester's last five victories in all competitions have seen both teams find the net.

"It's also worth considering Leicester to score in both halves at 1.834/5, something they did against Napoli on Matchday One and in Moscow."

Roma v Bodo/Glimt: Norwegians can score again

Roma 1.331/3 v Bodo/Glimt 7.87/1, the Draw 5.85/1

20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

Bodo/Glimt pulled off the biggest shock in this competition so far, in the last round of games, when they thrashed Roma 6-1. How will they fare in the return match in Italy?

Dan Fitch says: "Jose Mourinho made a number of changes from his first-choice team (when the sides met in Norway), but that hardly explains such a capitulation against the Norwegian champions, even if the Portuguese manager predictably tried to make it seem so.

"Roma look incredibly short against a team that gave them such a beating, though Mourinho is likely to pick a stronger side on this occasion, to avoid another embarrassment. Regardless of who Mourinho picks, we have to assume that Glimt will be more competitive than the odds suggest. Both teams to score looks big at 1.834/5."