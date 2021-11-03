Europa Conference League Tips: Glimt can cause Roma more problems

Gent good price to repeat win

Gent 1.991/1 v Partizan Belgrade 3.814/5; The Draw 3.55/2

Thursday 4 November, 17:45

Live on BT Sport Digital Exclusive

The two top teams in Group B meet on Thursday, when Gent host Partizan Belgrade.

Gent are top of the pile, having won all three of their group games so far, which includes a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture. But they are not faring so well in the First Division A, with their 2-0 defeat to Union Saint-Gilloise at the weekend leaving them 10th in the standings after 13 games (W5 D2 L6).

Partizan are top of the Serbian Super Liga, with an eight point lead over second placed Red Star Belgrade, after winning all three of their games following their loss to Gent. With the Belgians having triumphed away from home against Partizan, albeit narrowly, they look a good price to win at home at 1.991/1.

Rennes can inflict another big away defeat on Mura

Rennes 1.132/15 v Mura 21.020/1; The Draw 8.615/2

Thursday 4 November, 20:00

Live on BT Sport Digital Exclusive

Rennes are top of Group G and will surely reinforce their position with a home win against group whipping boys Mura.

With second placed Vitesse visiting third placed Spurs, Rennes should retain a healthy lead at the top, which at the very least see them finish within the top two positions. Rennes are unbeaten so far, drawing with Tottenham and then beating Vitesse and Mura.

It was a relatively narrow win of 2-1 against Mura, which might make the slim odds for the hosts look a little ungenerous. Yet in their one away day, Mura were thrashed 5-1 at Spurs. Back a Rennes win and over 3.5 goals at 2.3811/8.

Glimt won't hit six but can score again

Roma 1.331/3 v Bodo/Glimt 7.87/1; The Draw 5.85/1

Thursday 4 November, 20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

Bodo/Glimt pulled off the biggest shock in this competition so far, in the last round of games, when they thrashed Roma 6-1.

Jose Mourinho made a number of changes from his first-choice team, but that hardly explains such a capitulation against the Norwegian champions, even if the Portuguese manager predictably tried to make it seem so.

Roma look incredibly short against a team that gave them such a beating, though Mourinho is likely to pick a stronger side on this occasion, to avoid another embarrassment. Regardless of who Mourinho picks, we have to assume that Glimt will be more competitive than the odds suggest. Both teams to score looks big at 1.834/5.

Feyenoord normally concede

Union Berlin 2.35/4 v Feyenoord 3.02/1; The Draw 3.55/2

Thursday 4 November, 20:00

Live on BT Sport Digital Exclusive

The bottom club in Group E hosts the top, when Union Berlin take on Feyenoord.

Despite the disparity in positions, there is only four points between the clubs after three games. A win would put Union Berlin in a relatively strong position to qualify and there's no reason to think that can't happen. Their 5-2 loss at home to Bayern Munich at the weekend, was their first home defeat in the German top flight this season (P6 W3 D2 L1) and they are sixth in the table.

Feyenoord also have reason to fancy their chances. They won the reverse fixture 3-1 and have since beaten Cambuur and Sparta Rotterdam, leaving them in fourth place in the Eredivisie, four points behind the leaders Ajax, but with a game in hand. This should be competitive and with both teams to score landing in seven of Feyenoord's last eight games, it's not too short at 1.674/6.