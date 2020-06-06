Football Bet of the Day: Party time in Poland

Zaglebie Lubin v Lech Poznan

Saturday 16:30

In Germany yesterday, Bochum beat St Pauli 2-0 to leave us a goal short of where we needed to be.

Today we've crossed the border into Poland for one of this afternoon's matches from the top-flight Ekstraklasa. Both teams have scored in each of Zaglebie Lubin's last four league meetings with Lech Poznan and we fancy more goals are on the way today.

Currently 10th in the 16-team table, Zaglebie have produced Over 2.5 Goals in 8/13 home games this season, including 5/8 since Martin Sevela took charge. Under the new man, they have notched just a single clean sheet on home turf.

Meanwhile, Dariusz Zuraw's Lech Poznan have collected two clean sheets from 13 road trips this season. The Railwaymen have scored in 12/13 of those games and can help to make today's clash another high scorer.