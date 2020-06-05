To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Bundesliga Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Darts at Home Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Football Bet of the Day: Luhukay's men look set for goals again

St Pauli football fans
St Pauli will throw everything at Bochum this evening
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Tobias Gourlay's headed to Germany for some Friday-night entertainment

"Under Jos Luhukay, 10/17 St Pauli away matches have delivered Over 2.5 Goals"

Back Over 2.5 Goals @ [1.88] in Bochum v St Pauli

Bochum v St Pauli
Friday 17:30

All we wanted yesterday was a Dukla Prague home win. And we got it. They beat Vysehrad 2-0 and, thanks to a goal in each half, our Half Time/Full Time bet came home and puts us into profit for the week.

We're hoping to move further into the black with a trip to Germany. In the Bundesliga 2 this evening, 10th-placed VfL Bochum entertain 13th-placed St Pauli and we fancy there could be a few goals.

St Pauli won this fixture 3-1 last season, but start as outsiders today. Under Jos Luhukay, 10/17 away matches have delivered Over 2.5 Goals and that's the bet we're looking at for this one. The visitors have notched just a single clean sheet in those 17 games, so we'd expect them to concede this evening. At the other end, they've scored in 12/17 and should be able to contribute goals of their own in Bochum.

Since Thomas Reis took charge early in the current campaign, Bochum have conceded in 11/13 appearances at Vonovia-Ruhrstadion. Luckily, they've scored themselves in 12/13. Ten of the 13 have produced Over 2.5 Goals and, with two very leaky defences on display, that's our bet for this one.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 69pts
Returned: 60.28pts
P/L: -8.72pts

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site

Recommended bets

Back Over 2.5 Goals @ [1.88] in Bochum v St Pauli

German Bundesliga 2: Bochum v St Pauli (Over/Under 2.5 Goals)

Friday 5 June, 5.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Under 2.5 Goals
Over 2.5 Goals
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Tobias Gourlay,

More Bet of the Day

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles