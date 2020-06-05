Football Bet of the Day: Luhukay's men look set for goals again

German Bundesliga 2: Bochum v St Pauli (Over/Under 2.5 Goals)
Friday 5 June, 5.30pm
Tobias Gourlay's headed to Germany for some Friday-night entertainment
"Under Jos Luhukay, 10/17 St Pauli away matches have delivered Over 2.5 Goals"
Bochum v St Pauli
Friday 17:30
All we wanted yesterday was a Dukla Prague home win. And we got it. They beat Vysehrad 2-0 and, thanks to a goal in each half, our Half Time/Full Time bet came home and puts us into profit for the week.
We're hoping to move further into the black with a trip to Germany. In the Bundesliga 2 this evening, 10th-placed VfL Bochum entertain 13th-placed St Pauli and we fancy there could be a few goals.
St Pauli won this fixture 3-1 last season, but start as outsiders today. Under Jos Luhukay, 10/17 away matches have delivered Over 2.5 Goals and that's the bet we're looking at for this one. The visitors have notched just a single clean sheet in those 17 games, so we'd expect them to concede this evening. At the other end, they've scored in 12/17 and should be able to contribute goals of their own in Bochum.
Since Thomas Reis took charge early in the current campaign, Bochum have conceded in 11/13 appearances at Vonovia-Ruhrstadion. Luckily, they've scored themselves in 12/13. Ten of the 13 have produced Over 2.5 Goals and, with two very leaky defences on display, that's our bet for this one.
Staked: 69pts
Returned: 60.28pts
P/L: -8.72pts
