To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Bundesliga Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Darts at Home Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Football Bet of the Day: Dukla to drub Vysehrad

Czech football fans
Dukla Prague can jump up the Czech 2 Liga table today
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

After landing a winner there yesterday, Tobias Gourlay is hanging around the Czech Republic today

"Having been relegated last season, Dukla are W7-D0-L2 on home turf this term"

Back Dukla Prague/Dukla Prague @ [2.00] v Vysehrad

Dukla Prague v Vysehrad
Thursday 17:00

In the Czech 1 Liga yesterday, for the fourth league meeting in a row, Slovacko beat Karvina 2-0 to land our Win to Nil bet.

We're sticking in Czechia today, but taking things down a level. In the Czech 2 Liga, Dukla Prague are sixth. Win this game in hand against 12th-placed Slavoj Vysehrad today and they will jump up to third. We fancy them to get the job done quickly.

Having been relegated last season, Dukla are W7-D0-L2 on home turf this term. They've scored before half-time in 6/7 of those wins and been leading at the break in 5/7.

Vysehrad are also in the first campaign at this level, having won promotion in 2019. This season, 17 of their 21 points have come at home. On the road, they are W1-D1-L7 and look ripe for the taking today. They've conceded in the first half of 7/9 away games and been losing at the interval in 6/7 losses. At even money, we'll take Dukla to despatch them early in this one.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 68pts
Returned: 58.28pts
P/L: -9.72pts

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site

Recommended bets

Back Dukla Prague/Dukla Prague @ [2.00] v Vysehrad

Czech 2 Liga: Dukla Prague v Vysehrad (Half Time/Full Time)

Thursday 4 June, 5.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Dukla Prague/Dukla Prague
Dukla Prague/Draw
Dukla Prague/Vysehrad
Draw/Dukla Prague
Draw/Draw
Draw/Vysehrad
Vysehrad/Dukla Prague
Vysehrad/Draw
Vysehrad/Vysehrad
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Tobias Gourlay,

More Bet of the Day

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles