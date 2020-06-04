Football Bet of the Day: Dukla to drub Vysehrad

Dukla Prague v Vysehrad

Thursday 17:00

In the Czech 1 Liga yesterday, for the fourth league meeting in a row, Slovacko beat Karvina 2-0 to land our Win to Nil bet.

We're sticking in Czechia today, but taking things down a level. In the Czech 2 Liga, Dukla Prague are sixth. Win this game in hand against 12th-placed Slavoj Vysehrad today and they will jump up to third. We fancy them to get the job done quickly.

Having been relegated last season, Dukla are W7-D0-L2 on home turf this term. They've scored before half-time in 6/7 of those wins and been leading at the break in 5/7.

Vysehrad are also in the first campaign at this level, having won promotion in 2019. This season, 17 of their 21 points have come at home. On the road, they are W1-D1-L7 and look ripe for the taking today. They've conceded in the first half of 7/9 away games and been losing at the interval in 6/7 losses. At even money, we'll take Dukla to despatch them early in this one.