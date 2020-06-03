Football Bet of the Day: Slovacko won't slack off

Slovacko v MFK Karvina

Wednesday 17:00

The home favourites are no longer our favourites. Odds-on to win in Turkmenistan yesterday, Ahal FC were held to a goalless draw and thus took our Half Time/Full Time bet down with them.

That said, there is one home favourite we're ready to get behind in today's Czech 1 Liga action. Slovacko are seventh in the 16-team league, but have it's second-best home defensive record. This evening they go up against visitors who have failed to score in seven straight away games. We like the price on Slovacko to Win to Nil.

Since losing their first home game of the season 0-2, Slovacko have conceded just six further times in 11 more appearances at Miroslava Valenty Stadium (W6-D4-L1).

Thirteenth-placed Karvina are W2-D4-L7 on the road this term. Since they stopped scoring, they are W0-D2-L5 with the pair of goalless draws coming against fellow bottom-half outfits. The other five games they have all lost by at least a couple of goals. Slovacko have won each of the last three head-to-heads 2-0 and we wouldn't be surprised if there's a similar outcome today.