Football Bet of the Day: All hail Ahal FC

Turkmenistan flags
There's an important game for Ahal FC in the Turkmenistan Higher League today
Tobias Gourlay fancies Ahal FC to race to victory in this afternoon's game from Turkmenistan

"Ahal won their first four home games of the season by an aggregate score of 9-0"

Back Ahal FC/Ahal FC @ [2.50] v FK Kopetdag Asgabat

Ahal FC v FK Kopetdag Asgabat
Tuesday 14:15

There was a shock in Denmark yesterday. Far from heading for defeat, Horsens went to Midtjylland and sneaked a 1-0 win.

We go again in Turkmenistan this afternoon. Last time out on home turf, Ahal FC were knocked off top spot by a defeat to champions Altyn Asyr. We fancy them to bounce back quickly when they host FK Kopetdag Asgabat, who are sitting fourth in the eight-team Higher League.

Ahal won their first four home games of the season by an aggregate score of 9-0. In all four matches, they scored before half-time and were winning at the break. Earlier this season, they won the reverse fixture 1-0 and were also ahead after 45 minutes. Last season, they won this fixture 4-0, with half of the goals coming before the interval.

Visiting Kopetdag have lost four of their last eight road trips, going back into 2019. In all four defeats, they conceded a first-half goal. In 3/4, backing their hosts to be winning at half-time and full time was the right thing to do, and that's what we're doing on this one.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 66pts
Returned: 55.62pts
P/L: -10.38pts

Recommended bets

Back Ahal FC/Ahal FC @ [2.50] v FK Kopetdag Asgabat

Turkmenistan Higher League: Ahal FC v FK Kopetdag Asgabat (Half Time/Full Time)

Tuesday 2 June, 2.15pm

Tobias Gourlay,

