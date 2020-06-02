Football Bet of the Day: All hail Ahal FC

Ahal FC v FK Kopetdag Asgabat

Tuesday 14:15

There was a shock in Denmark yesterday. Far from heading for defeat, Horsens went to Midtjylland and sneaked a 1-0 win.

We go again in Turkmenistan this afternoon. Last time out on home turf, Ahal FC were knocked off top spot by a defeat to champions Altyn Asyr. We fancy them to bounce back quickly when they host FK Kopetdag Asgabat, who are sitting fourth in the eight-team Higher League.

Ahal won their first four home games of the season by an aggregate score of 9-0. In all four matches, they scored before half-time and were winning at the break. Earlier this season, they won the reverse fixture 1-0 and were also ahead after 45 minutes. Last season, they won this fixture 4-0, with half of the goals coming before the interval.

Visiting Kopetdag have lost four of their last eight road trips, going back into 2019. In all four defeats, they conceded a first-half goal. In 3/4, backing their hosts to be winning at half-time and full time was the right thing to do, and that's what we're doing on this one.