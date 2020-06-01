Football Bet of the Day: Horsens headed for defeat

Midtjylland v AC Horsens

Monday 15:00

In yesterday's city derby in Belarus, Kev chose the wrong Brest. Reigning champs Dynamo fell behind early at Rukh, but came roaring back to win 4-1. As Kev goes for a lie down, our week begins in Denmark, with the newly restarted Superliga.

Midtjylland were runners-up in 2018/19, but were top of the table going into lockdown and well placed to regain the title they last won a couple of years ago. The Wolves won 12 of their last 13 league outings before the suspension. In each of the last four games, the margin of victory was at least two goals.

Since 2016, Bo Henriksen's Horsens - a perennial bottom-half outfit in the 16-team competition - have lost 9/9 league meetings with Midtjylland, including 4/4 at the MCH Arena. In three of those games, the margin of victory was at least a couple of goals.

This term, the Yellow Danger have primarily been a danger to themselves. Despite a surprise win at second-placed Copenhagen, they have lost six of their last 10 away games against anyone. In 4/6 of those defeats, the scale of the loss was between two and six goals. We expect Midtjylland to hit the ground running on Monday afternoon and win with something to spare.