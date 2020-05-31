Football Bet of the Day: Champs to become chumps

Rukh Brest v Dinamo Brest

Sunday 31 May, 18:00

Live on Betfair Live Video

A cock-up in Costa Rica, as Jicaral did all the heavy lifting in a 5-0 win over La U Universitarios, ruining our BTTS bet. Three winners and three losers this week, so it's all on today.

We'll wrap up the week in Belarus, because even though the football world has moved on to the Bundesliga and other competitions, there is still plenty of action to savour in the Premier League. Today we'll focus in a Brest derby (stop sniggering at the back) between Rukh and the league champions Dinamo.

It's been quite the fall from grace this season for Dinamo. Crowned as league winners last term, they find themselves 11th, having won just four of their ten games so far. Dinamo are nine points behind league leaders BATE, who just beat them in the final of the cup after extra time. The winner game in stoppage time at the end of extra time, so it was a sickening blow.

Dinamo have lost their last two league matches, an on the road they have been beaten in two of their four league outings.

Newly-promoted city rivals Rukh have made a solid start to the campaign. They have only lost two of their ten games in the top flight, and have conceded just six goals. Admittedly, they have also only scored eight, but you have to start somewhere. They have put together a seven-match unbeaten run, having lost two of their first three games.

Given Rukh's stubborn and stoic form, and Dinamo's decline, I'll back Home and Draw in the Double Chance market here at [1.81].