Sunday Football Tips: Take a shot with 7/1 treble

We might have had a near-miss with Leicester in the week but there's no doubt their games are still worth eyeing up for shots.

Their ridiculous end to Wednesday's game with Spurs - which saw them concede an equaliser with seconds to go, immediately go on the attack, give the ball away and concede again - summed up both their positivity in terms of trying to win but also their utter ineptitude when it comes to defending.

It's a good combination for props punters.

Only Burnley concede most shots per game than Leicester. Spurs managed a whopping 27 in that midweek match and with Liverpool having managed 21 against the Foxes before that, a forward-thinking Brighton side should get chances.

Alexis Mac Allister is a man capable of getting in on the shots act.

Since returning to the Seagulls' starting XI on Boxing Day, he's had shot tallies of 4-3-3-3-1-2, driving forward from a midfield role. His form has seen him recalled into Argentina's squad for next week's World Cup qualifiers.

Leicester's shaky defence (and midfield shield) remains without key men and Mac Allister looks worth putting down for 3+ shots.

I'll also add in Dan Burn for 1+ shot, something the 6ft 6in defender has managed in six of his last nine games.

Like Everton, against whom Burn scored earlier this month, Leicester have had all sorts of problems defending set-pieces and so there's every chance the 29-year-old adds to his tally.

Finally, I'll turn to Leicester's Youri Tielemans again.

He was the man who let us down against Spurs, failing to hit the target with his three shots.

But that ability to get shots off was again in evidence - he's now managed at least two in eight of his last 12 starts in all competitions.

Tielemans fired off five in the reverse fixture in September and so 2+ shots makes the cut.

Put the three legs together in a Bet Builder and you get odds of just over 7/1 - hopefully we can end the week on a high.

Sunday Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place!