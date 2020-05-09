Football Bet of the Day: Slow-going in Grodno

Neman Grodno v Rukh Brest

Saturday 15:00 (Live on YouTube)

It's been a busy 24 hours for this column. First, in South Korea, Jeonbuk Motors left it late before beating Suwon Bluewings 1-0 to give us a half-win on our handicap bet. Then, in Belarus yesterday afternoon, Slutsk let us down, losing 1-2 at home to Energetik. Finally, we were back in Korea this morning to see Sangmu Sangju let us down as they brought no heat at all to the Tigers and lost 4-0.

It's back to Belarus this afternoon for the Premier League match between Neman Grodno and Rukh Brest. After seven rounds, one point separates these two in 13th and 14th and we fancy it could be a close game today.

Promoted Rukh's first seven games have produced a total of just six goals. The last four of those matches - two at home, two on the road - have all been goalless at half time.

When it comes to goalless half-time draws, Neman Grodno have also got form. This term, five of their first seven games have been 0-0 at the break, including 2/3 at Neman Stadium. Going back into last season, it's 9/11 home matches without a score before half-time. At an odds-against price for this one, we'll take the 0-0 Half Time Score as our bet of the day.