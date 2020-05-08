Football Bet of the Day: Tigers to feel the heat from Firebirds

Ulsan Hyundai Horang-i v Sangju Sangmu

Saturday 06:00

The wait is almost over. Later this morning, the South Korean K-League kicks off with Suwon Bluewings' trip to Jeonbuk Motors. Then mid-afternoon brings Energetik to Slutsk for a Belarusian Premier League game.

For today's bet, we're looking ahead to the ungodly hour of 06:00 tomorrow morning. That's when Sangju Sangmu open their K-League campaign with a trip to Ulsan Hyundai Horang-i. The visitors have finished below their hosts in each of the last four K-League seasons, but still managed to score 12 times across their last seven visits to Ulsan Munsu Stadium. They've scored at least once in all seven games and we're backing them to land BTTS at a decent price this week.

Last season, the Ulsan Tigers were runners-up in the 12-team league. Even so, they conceded in eight of their final 10 home games of the campaign, with BTTS landing in 8/10.

The Firebirds of Sangju came home sixth and were no firmer at the back. They conceded on 17/19 road trips and we'd expect the Tigers to trouble them in this one. At the other end, though, the Firebirds scored in 7/8 away games towards the end of last season and look capable of bloodying the favourites. At a shade better than even money, BTTS is our bet of the day.