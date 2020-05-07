To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Slutsk to sink Minsk

Belarus football flag
Belarusian Premier League leaders Slutsk are in action on Friday afternoon
Tobias Gourlay fancies the Belarusian Premier League leaders to win again on Friday afternoon

"Despite not keeping a clean sheet all season, Vitaliy Pavlov's men have recently won three in a row"

Back Slutsk @ [2.36] to beat Energetik - BGU Minsk

Slutsk v Energetik - BGU Minsk
Friday 15:00

Today's another barren day for football around the world. But no matter - this just means tomorrow's going to be a bumper day for this column. We've already got an interest in the morning game from South Korea. Next we're slipping back into Belarus for one of tomorrow afternoon's Premier League games...

After seven rounds, Slutsk (W5-D1-L1) are the surprise league leaders. Next up for them is a home game with Energetik - BGU Minsk, who are running fourth. These two finished 11th and 12th last season, so they're not expected to maintain such exalted places in this season's table, but we'll take Slutsk to stay on top for at least another week.

Despite not keeping a clean sheet all season, Vitaliy Pavlov's men have recently won three in a row. At City Stadium, they are W2-D1-L1 this term, having scored seven times across the four games.

Energetik have lost half of their first four away matches. They have scored only three times across those four games and, despite Slutsk's shaky defence, we'll take the odds-against price on the hosts outscoring their visitors in this one.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 54pts
Returned: 43.81pts
P/L: -10.19pts

Back Slutsk @ [2.36] to beat Energetik - BGU Minsk

Tobias Gourlay,

