Football Bet of the Day: Jeonbuk Motors to make a fast start

Jeonbuk Motors v Suwon Bluewings

Friday 11:00

In Turkmenistan yesterday, Ahal beat Energetik Mary 2-0 to give us a winner on half our stake, with the other half returned. We'll take that.

There's now no football of note taking place anywhere in the world until Friday morning, when South Korea's K-League springs back to life.

Champions Jeonbuk Motors kick the new campaign off at home to Suwon Bluewings, who came home eighth last term. The champs are W7-D2-L1 in this fixture since 2015. In 5/7 of those wins, the scoreline was 2-0 and we're backing them to win this latest meeting by a couple.

Jeonbuk won 12/20 home matches last season. In 9/12 of those wins, the margin of victory was more than just a single goal.

Across the last two seasons, the Bluewings are W0-D3-L8 visiting teams that finished those seasons in the top four. In half of those defeats, they lost by at least a couple of goals. For this one, we're taking the hosts -0.5 & -1.0 on the Asian Handicap. If they win by one, we'll win on half our stake and the other half will be returned. But what we really want is them to win by two or more - that would mean a full win for us.