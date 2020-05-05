Football Bet of the Day: Mary look like a lamb to the slaughter

Ahal FC v Energetik Mary

Tuesday 14:30

In Turkmenistan yesterday, Altyn Asyr won the city derby with Asgabat 4-1 to give us a winning start to the week.

We're sticking in Turkmenistan today. This afternoon's Higher League match brings Energetik Mary to Ahal FC. The hosts have won their first two home games of the new season by a combined score of 5-0 and we fancy them to win with something to spare today.

Across the last two years, Ahal have won 17/23 home games. In 13 of those 23 matches, the margin of victory was at least two goals. Seven times, they've won by three goals or more.

Visiting Energetik won their last away match, but that was against bottom-of-the-table Nebitchi. Going back to 2017, they've lost 10 road games. In seven of those 10 defeats, the margin of the loss was more than a single goal. In 5/10, they lost by at least three goals. Today we're betting against them on the Asian Handicap.