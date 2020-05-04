Football Bet of the Day: Signalmen on track for goals

Altyn Asyr v FC Asgabat

Monday 14:30

In Belarus yesterday, Kev completed a fine hat-trick of wins as BATE Borisov beat Neman Grodno 3-1 to land his handicap bet.

We begin our shift in Turkmenistan, where the third of today's three Higher League matches brings FC Asgabat to the home of reigning champions Altyn Asyr. Both teams have scored in six of the pair's last eight head-to-heads and we're backing them to deliver goals at both ends again this afternoon.

The Signalmen have been champions of Turkmenistan for six years running, but have started the 2020 season at a slightly slower pace. They're W2-D3-L0 at home and away, with both teams scoring in 4/5. Going back into last season, they've now conceded at least once in 5/7 league games at Asgabat Stadium.

City rivals Asgabat have won their first two away games of 2020 and should fancy their chances of grabbing at least a goal today. They've scored in 7/10 of their most recent road trips and we're backing BTTS to come home in this one.