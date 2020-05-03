Football Bet of the Day: Party for BATE

Giants to stomp to victory

BATE Borisov v Neman Grodno

Sunday 03 May, 16:00

Live on Betfair Live Video

They left it late, but Dinamo Minsk finally came through for us in our BTTS wager, as they grabbed a consolation goal in their 2-1 defeat to surprise league leaders Slutsk. We're in still with a chance of finishing the week in profit, and we'll stay in Belarus for a league clash between BATE Borisov and Neman Grodno.

BATE made a rough start to the season for a team that has dominated Belarusian football in the 21st century, but there are signs that they are recovering. They have won three of their last four games in league and cup, and on home soil they are unbeaten, winning three of their four competitive matches. They have improved defensively, keeping clean sheets in their last four league matches.

Neman Grodno (which would be an awesome bounty hunter name in Star Wars) have been the picture of inconsistency. They have won two, drawn two and lost two of their six league matches. On the road, they struggle - they haven't won a top-flight match on their travels since October, and they have lost seven of their last ten away games in the league. Remarkably, Neman Grodno have failed to score in eight of their last ten PL away games, which is an atrocious record.

BATE have won 12 of their last 13 games in league and cup against Neman Grodno, and Neman haven't beaten them since 2013. I'll back the hosts -1.0 here on the Asian Handicap at [1.92].

