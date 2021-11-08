Football Bet of the Day: Canary call for goals

Goals galore to kick off the week

Tenerife v Girona

Monday 08 November, 20:00

You wouldn't think that Tobias Gourlay and Ajax veteran Daley Blind have much in common, but they were both infuriated by the Dutch champions' display against Go Ahead Eagles yesterday. Ajax were held to a 0-0 draw, a performance that Blind described as outrageous. Tobias still had a respectable week though.

We'll kick off a fortnight together in Spain, because Tenerife are up against Girona in the second tier.

Consistency has been hard to come by for Tenerife, especially at home. Their record in the last five league games at the Estadio Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez is win, lose, win, lose, win. However, the Canary Islands-based side is in decent nick overall - they have claimed seven points from the last three games, and are sixth in the table, four points off a top-two spot.

Girona were in the top flight relatively recently, but now they find themselves just four points above the dropzone in the second tier. The Catalan club is however in its best form of the campaign, having won three of the last four games.

The one thing that has been consistent about these sides is goals. Girona have seen an Over 2.5 Goals bet land in five of their last seven games, and that bet has landed in seven of the hosts' last nine outings. We could be bold and back Over 2.5 Goals at 2.568/5, but I'll use the Goal Lines market to give us a bit more insurance. We can back Over 2.0 Goals at 1.910/11, which means we still get a decent winner if there are three or more goals in the game, but if there are just two goals, we have our stake returned.