Football Bet of the Day: Ajax to fly past the Eagles

Ajax Daley Blind
Ajax could do some damage in Amsterdam today

Tobias Gourlay reckons Go Ahead Eagles could come crashing back down to Earth in Amsterdam tonight

"Ajax have scored at least five times in 4/5 home wins"

Back Ajax -3.0 & -3.5 @ 2.021/1 to beat Go Ahead Eagles

Ajax v Go Ahead Eagles
Sunday 19:00

In France yesterday, Lille and Angers drew 1-1 to land our BTTS bet. We're in profit for the week but need another win today to stay there.

Our final bet comes from the Netherlands, where Eredivisie champs Ajax host new boys Go Ahead Eagles. It could be a one-sided affair.

Erik ten Hag's hosts are W5-D0-L1 on home turf this season. The shock 0-1 defeat to third-placed Utrecht aside, they are a combined 27-0 in the goals column. They scored at least five times in 4/5 of the wins.

Go Ahead Eagles have won three straight league games recently, but are wild outsiders for this one. The Eagles are W1-D1-L3 on the road so far. They conceded five times in two of those defeats and, if Ajax find their usual home form, the champs could make a mockery of the handicap line. At even money, we'll take Ajax -3.0 & -3.5. We'll have a winner if they triumph by four or more - and we've got the cover of half our stake back if the margin is only three.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 154pts
Returned: 150.86pts
P/L: -3.14pts

Recommended bets

Back Ajax -3.0 & -3.5 @ 2.021/1

