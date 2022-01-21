Talksport Charity Treble: City and Leeds wins powering our weekend ACCA

TalkSPORT and Betfair are raising money for the Bobby Moore Fund this season and for every Premier League Gameday Saturday, the team will be picking a charity bet treble.

Honours even at Goodison

Everton will be looking to bounce back from their defeat against Norwich last weekend against a strong Aston Villa side, who managed to secure a draw against Man Utd. Both teams will be looking to secure points to move up the table and have a feeling this one will be a close game full of action between the two sides, but it will result in a draw at full time.

In-form Leeds can win again

With Newcastle fighting for their place out of the relegation zone and struggling to find any form of consistency, Leeds will be looking to attack from the off. Last weekend Leeds won 3-2 against current fourth-placed West Ham and will be heading into this game with plenty of confidence and we see this being a win for Leeds.

City the weekend banker

Twelfth-placed Southampton will face top of the table Man City this weekend. Having put on an impressive winning streak recently it looks like no one will be able to beat the in-form leaders and we can only see this game going one way - three points for the champions elect. The odds are short but it helps to boost the treble.

The treble has been backed on the Sportsbook at 8.13, meaning the £50 charity bet stake could return £406.25 for the Bobby Moore Fund. There are no cash out suspensions on match odds with Betfair.

Listen to TalkSPORT's Gameday Premier League coverage on Saturday to find out if they land the treble or cash out.