Sunday, 14:00

Newcastle were impressive in their thrilling 3-3 draw with Manchester City last weekend, giving their fans hope that they can compete for a top six place - currently a 3.211/5 shot on the Exchange.

Newcastle United are unbeaten in their three Premier League games this season (W1 D2), while Wolves are winless in the Premier League this season with just one point from three matches.

The Magpies remain on an upward trajector with only Liverpool (53), Manchester City (50) and Tottenham (48) winning more Premier

League points than Newcastle (43) in 2022.

Allan Saint-Maximin has provided more than twice as many assists in this competition than any other Newcastle player (15), with the Frenchman assisting twice against City.

Back Newcastle/Draw and Allan Saint-Maximin to assist any time 5.07

Sunday, 14:00

"West Ham have lost all three matches of the new season and are bottom of the table. However, they have won their last two Premier League away games against Aston Villa.

"The hosts won their only home match so far - beating Everton 2-1 - but Under Steven Gerrard, they have followed up each of their four previous Premier League victories at Villa Park with a defeat in their next home league game.

"Playing on Thursday in the Europa Conference League could sap the Hammers' energy levels but, after last season's Europa League run, David Moyes knows how to manage his squad's exertions. Their record on the road is poor though, losing seven of their last nine away games. Still, they could battle to a point here."

Back the draw and both teams to score 3.93

Sunday, 16:00

Nottingham Forest have won each of their last eight home league games but only one of thoses was in the Premier League. Unbeaten Tottenham will be the strongest team Steve Cooper's men have yet faced.

Spurs manager Antonio Conte has lost just one of his 17 Premier League games against promoted sides (W13 D3).

In their last two matches, Spurs have drawn a blank in the first-half and they are team in the Premier League with the third fewest first half shots this season. Forest didn't score until the 81st minute last time out - in their 1-1 draw at Everton - so there could be value in backing the half-time 0-0.

