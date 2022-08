Last weekend saw Newcastle and Manchester City play out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Allan Saint-Maximin producing one of his best displays in a Newcastle shirt.

The winger has always been known for his direct running and that was on full display at St James's Park.

Kyle Walker is one of the most experienced fullbacks in the league and he had a torrid time while the Frenchman was involved in all three Newcastle goals.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe knows that top scorer Callum Wilson is facing a late fitness test so will be looking for Saint-Maximin to produce a repeat performance as the Magpies aim to continue their strong start to the season.

The draw with City was preceded by another draw with Brighton and a comfortable win over Nottingham Forest on opening day.

Conversely, Wolves sit 18th at this early stage with their only point coming in a 0-0 draw with Fulham where Aleksandar Mitrovic missed a late penalty.

Since his debut Saint-Maximin has provided 15 assists in the Premier League, more than double the total of his nearest teammate, so a Bet Builder of Saint-Maximin to score or assist in a Newcastle win is well worth a look at 4.57/2.

Back Saint-Maximin to score or assist & Newcastle to win @ 4.5

As Bruno Lage kicks off his second season in charge at Molineux he has been tasked with addressing one major critcism of his team's style; a lack of goals.

Last season Wolves finished 10th thanks almost entirely to their defensive solidity. Only the top four conceded fewer than Lage's men while only the three relegated sides scored less often.

Wolves fans will be pleased to see Raul Jimenez returning from injury to bolster the front line but it is new signing Goncalo Guedes who will likely provide the main attacking threat.

The new signing from Valencia was very bright on his debut against Tottenham last weekend taking five shots as Wolves produced a creditable display.

Guedes averaged 2.2 shots per start for Valencia last year and his few Premier League appearances have shown he is unlikely to adapt his style in a new league.

Playing at home and fighting for their first league win I'd expect the 25-year-old to be heavily involved.

Goncalo Guedes to have 4 or more shots in the game is well priced at 2.89/5

With a couple of entertaining wingers on display at Molineux it could be a long day for the fullbacks.

Rayan Ait-Nouri will continue his testing start to the season going head to head with his compatriot Saint-Maximin and the lively Miguel Almiron.

The young Frenchman scored an own goal on the opening day and struggled to contain Dejan Kulusevski at times last week.

With both Newcastle widemen in good form and the likes of Joe Willock providing an extra threat from deep I think a second yellow card in as many weeks is worth a look.

Ait-Nouri commits an average of two fouls a game, and 4.03/1 looks decent value.

When it comes to fouls though, there is nobody more prolific than Newcastle's Joelinton.

After initially being signed as a striker the Brazilian was reborn as an all action midfielder under Eddie Howe and thrived in a more destructive role.

After fouling opponents 64 times last year he has started at a similar rate this term. His seven fouls have seen him booked twice already and facing a combative Wolves midfield I expect more of the same.

A Joelinton booking is 3.7511/4 while a Bet Builder of both the Brazilian and Ait-Nouri to be cautioned is 16.2.