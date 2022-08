Forest hoping to build on decent start

Four points from their opening three games is more than acceptable for newly-promoted Nottingham Forest - especially when Liverpool have only half that amount.

Those points were accrued in their last two games via a battling 1-0 home win over West Ham and a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park where they led with two minutes to go.

That meant Forest ended the third round of Premier League matches in 10th place and with absolutely no mention of them finding it hard to adjust having been out of the top flight for so long.

That's huge credit to boss Steve Cooper, who is continuing the great work he did when taking over an ailing team last September.

Forest's supermarket sweep transfer approach is both exciting and fraught with danger at the same time but Cooper has already shown his skills by blending in the new recruits well. And they're still coming through the door!

A 3-0 Carabao Cup win at Grimsby on Tuesday helped the early feelgood factor but now comes the real test: this home clash with Spurs followed by a trip to Manchester City in midweek.

Spurs up with the early pace

While Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United have all been questioned after early defeats, it's been pretty smooth sailing for Spurs.

A 4-1 home win over Southampton was a great way to start and they battled well to snatch at 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge despite, to be honest, being second best.

They didn't exactly set the world alight with a 1-0 home win over Wolves but a clean sheet and a winner from Harry Kane will always send Spurs fans home content.

Like Forest, they too have a date with Manchester City at the Etihad looming (September 10) but before that they have back-to-back away games here at the City Ground and at West Ham in midweek before a home derby clash with Fulham.

Antonio Conte will be satisfied rather than thrilled with the start and not everything is hunky dory. Son Heung-Min, for example, hasn't really got going yet.

But three points here and Tottenham will have more than confirmed the pre-season predictions that they look good for a top-four finish and perhaps even a run at the top two.

Spurs hot favourites to bank third win of the season

Conte will be well aware that there's no taking your foot off the gas against anyone in the Premier League.

Liverpool did against Manchester United and got punished and Leeds outran Chelsea and seemed to want it more.

With a few shock results floating around so far, it doesn't seem the smartest move to back Spurs at just 1.511/2. There are other ways to support them, of which more shortly.

Nottingham Forest are 7.413/2 to register a surprise while The Draw is 4.94/1.

When thinking of head-to-head form, the one that jumps into my mind is the 1991 FA Cup final and a hyped-up Gazza's ludicrous lunge on Gary Charles.

While the pair played plenty of times in the 90s, this is only the fourth meeting of the 21st century. Just one has any real relevance, a 2014 League Cup tie which saw Harry Kane score the final goal in a 3-1 win.

Kane can make the difference

Eight years on and Harry Kane is now the main man at Spurs and looks thoroughly settled again after all the uncertainly of last season.

Kane didn't score a Premier League goal until mid-October in the 2021/22 campaign but this term he already has two in three after a last-gasp leveller in the 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge and the winner at home to Wolves.

With Son Heung-Min not finding his scoring boots yet, it's Kane I'll turn to here.

Kane anytime is odds-on and the striker to score in a Tottenham win doesn't get us much above even money so I'm going to turn to the Bet Builder and add another component.

Forest can help boost Bet Builder price

Cooper's men boast an excellent home record and have scored in each of their last two games in the Premier League - at home to West Ham (1-0 win) and away to Everton (1-1 draw).

So I'm going to pencil them in for a goal here. Despite all the new faces, they're creating chances but, in truth, Forest are finding it hard to keep teams away from their own goal.

The hosts have faced a league-high 61 shots against them - no other team has given up more than 50 - and they rather got away with it against West Ham.

Declan Rice missed a penalty and the Hammers twice hit the woodwork.

Spurs are more clinical than West Ham so unless the holes are plugged it's easy to see the hosts conceding a couple of goals.

Put it all together then and here's the bet: Harry Kane to Score, Tottenham to win and Both teams to Score on the Bet Builder at around 4.03/1.

A quick note on the some of the other offerings. The Both teams to Score market is a pick 'em while Over 2.5 Goals is 1.794/5.

Opta stat

Nottingham Forest are set to be the 32nd different opponent that Tottenham's Harry Kane has faced in the Premier League. Kane has scored against 30 of the previous 31 (97%), failing only against Brentford (two apps, zero goals).