Sunday Football Tips Betfair Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Premier League, EFL Cup final and more

West Ham v Wolves

Sunday, 14:00

Live on Sky Sport

West Ham have have won just once in their last six games, and Alan Dudman is looking to continue his fine Premier League tipping form by going against the Hammers on Sunday.

Al says: "As a West Ham fan it's a fixture I don't hold too much confidence in, and as a bettor the heart can sometimes rule the head with sentimental horses, but it's a no-no to cloud the both and on the face of it, I cannot get involved, even though they won the fixture 4-0 last term.

"I occasionally do lay, and certainly at evens, it's in the price remit, but the away record of Lage's side makes them a tradeable option at 4.10, and it's a bit of a Peter Cook bet playing on Wolves, and getting two options running for us.

"A lot of noise is made of the Thursday/Sunday games - notably in the Europa League, but I have never bought into it, and it's just the same as Wednesday/Saturday for the Champions League teams."

Troyes 4.94/1 v Marseille 1.784/5, the Draw 4.03/1

16:05

BT Sport 3

Marseille should have too much class and quality for a Troyes team sliding towards the relegation positions, according to our French football expert.

James Eastham says: "Marseille suffered a shock 2-0 home loss to Clermont last weekend but remain second in the standings. Crucially, Marseille have the division's best away record: Jorge Sampaoli's side are W8-D2-L2 on the road.

"Troyes' form has taken a turn for the worse since they sacked manager Laurent Batlles during the winter break and appointed Bruno Irles in his place.

"Irles, managing in Ligue 1 for the first time, has struggled to organise the team or inspire the players properly. Troyes' record under him is W1-D1-L4, and they head into this game on the back of 5-1 and 4-1 hammerings at the hands of Brest and Rennes respectively."

Chelsea 3.45 v Liverpool 2.47/5, the Draw 3.259/4

16:30

Live on Sky Sports Football

The first piece of major domestic silverware is on offer on Sunday as Chelsea and Liverpool meet for the EFL Cup final at Wembley.

Mark O'Haire says: "Chelsea and Liverpool have crossed swords 11 times since the beginning of 2018/19 with the Reds enjoying slight supremacy (W4-D4-L3). Looking at the head-to-head records since Jurgen Klopp arrived in Merseyside, Liverpool have posted an impressive W6-D6-L2 over the Blues, although Thomas Tuchel is yet to lose to the Reds in three meetings (W1-D2-L0).

"Chelsea 3.505/2 have suffered only two defeats across all competitions since September yet the Blues haven't completely convinced through the winter. Thomas Tuchel's team aren't clicking in the final-third, although defensive resilience remains a key asset for the West Londoners who are allowing fewer than goals in all bar one of their last 17 outings.

"Liverpool 2.3411/8 are justified pre-match favourites having been beaten just twice all season, and the Reds arrive at Wembley on the back of nine straight wins. The Merseysiders have scored at least three goals in five of those fixtures, conceding just three times with Jurgen Klopp's team looking every inch the major title challengers at home and abroad."

Carabao Cup Final: Three Bet Builders for Chelsea v Liverpool

Paul Higham has three Carabao Cup final Bet Builders for you including one for both Chelsea and Liverpool and one 33/1 value bet.

Paul says: "It's all rather easy this, but how can you even consider backing Liverpool to lift the trophy without adding in Mohamed Salah scoring a 28th goal of yet another incredible season.

"Salah bizarrely has never scored a League Cup goal, although he's hardly been a regular in the competition, but he's bagged in his last two games against Chelsea and is on the pens so he's a must-have here.

"Bolster those odds with Liverpool to win the corner contest too with a -1 handicap. They've earned more corners than the Blues straight up in their last six meetings, and they've beaten a -1 handicap healthily in six of the last eight contests - topping the corner match bet by margins of 9, 3, 10, 6, 6, 5.

"They've also earned 41 more corners than Chelsea in the league this season as the majority of their attacking comes down the wings so this one also looks a no-brainer, yet gives us a healthy return for the treble."

Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao: Barca to continue winning run

Barcelona 1.68/13 v Athletic Bilbao 6.411/2, the Draw 4.3100/30

Live on Betfair Live Video

Barcelona remain a force at Camp Nou and can consolidate their position in the top four against a Bilbao side that struggle to score on the road...

Tom Victor says: "Barcelona's home record looks set to make or break their top four hopes, though their away form has picked up since Xavi's arrival as manager.

"Athletic have been tough to break down for the most part, but Marcelino's men also haven't had the best of luck in front of goal and if Barça can get their noses in front they should be able to stay there against opponents with just 10 goals on the road."