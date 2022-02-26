Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Championship Tips

Daily Football Tips

Manager Markets Blog

Dimitar VAR-Batov

West Ham United v Wolves: Back Lage's men to gain a result in east London

West Ham manager David Moyes
David Moyes wasn't happy following West Ham's latest 1-1 against Newcastle
  • West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
  • Sun 27 Feb, 14:00

West Ham have have won just once in their last six games, and Alan Dudman is looking to continue his fine Premier League tipping form by going against the Hammers on Sunday...

"They won at Old Trafford at the turn of the year, with a complete performance earning a 0-1, and that's the sort of game I can see again."

Back Wolves on Double Chance market @ 1.9210/11 v West Ham

Wrong time for Hammers to hit ropey run

West Ham have been overtaken in the coveted fourth spot by Manchester United and a rejuvenated Arsenal following the latter's Thursday win against Wolves. It's provided a slight sea change in the betting in the Top Four Finish market, with David Moyes' side out to a massive 28.027/1. Arsenal are now into 1.991/1.

A second curveball came in the shape of the Europa League draw in the last 16 with Sevilla their next opponents. It's a great tie, but it could be difficult progressing to the quarter-finals against the competition specialists. The Hammers are 14.013/1 for the glory in the Winner market.

Whether we can call their recent run a sticky pitch is pushing it, but one win in six and four draws is far from ideal at such a crucial, and congested part of the season.

Their recent xG numbers are dipping slightly with their recent Newcastle 1-1 registering 0.85, which came off the back of the 2-2 at Leicester, but still they managed just 0.75. The Watford 1-0 again saw them struggle to pass the goal mark at 0.91 xG.

Although it's not all negative, West Ham's shot conversion rate is 13.7% this season (45 goals from 329 shots), their highest on record in a Premier League campaign (since 1997-98). So it suggests they aren't creating many but they are taking them. But the Newcastle performance worries me. Admittedly the Toon are in a run of form, but the Irons were poor with the ball and looked clueless at times, while Moyes was left scratching his head saying: "I'm more miffed that we've not played well again, I'm pulling my hair out that I just can't get one or two players back at it."

Vladimir Coufal is out following a hernia operation. Ukrainian forward Andriy Yarmolenko has been given some time off in the wake of the conflict in his home country.

Can the over-performing defence stand firm?

The Old Gold are just two points behind Sunday's opponent with a game in hand, and that signals progress from a league position stance, but as pointed out in the Football Only Better Podcast; Jake Osgathorpe has questioned whether their over-performance in defence can be sustained.

They did take a bit of a pummelling in north London on Thursday night as the Gunners threw everything at them in the second-half, although their backline stood firm until late goals on 82 minutes and on injury time robbed them of what would have been a precious point. Mikel Arteta's team did have four times more shots than Wolves, and it was fair result. A win would have been their fifth successive away win - a record that has stood for 42 years.

They'll have to go again to beat that.

Wing-back Nelson Semedo suffered a suspected hamstring injury in the second half. Jonny Otto replaced him in midweek and could be a ready-made starter.

The sides they conquered on the road previously were Spurs, Brentford, Manchester United and Brighton. Three clean sheets and two 1-0s in that run make them a very dangerous opponent for Sunday, although they've not had as clean a week as West Ham in terms of preparation.

Bruno Lage 1280.jpg

Hit gold with Double Chance play

As a West Ham fan it's a fixture I don't hold too much confidence in, and as a bettor the heart can sometimes rule the head with sentimental horses, but it's a no-no to cloud the both and on the face of it, I cannot get involved, even though they won the fixture 4-0 last term. I occasionally do lay, and certainly at evens, it's in the price remit, but the away record of Lage's side makes them a tradeable option at 4.10, and it's a bit of a Peter Cook bet playing on Wolves, and getting two options running for us.

A lot of noise is made of the Thursday/Sunday games - notably in the Europa League, but I have never bought into it, and it's just the same as Wednesday/Saturday for the Champions League teams.

West Ham United

  • D
  • D
  • W
  • D
  • L
  • L
vs

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  • L
  • W
  • W
  • L
  • L
  • W
Close
  • West Ham United 1 1 Newcastle United
  • Leicester City 2 2 West Ham United
  • West Ham United 1 0 Watford
  • Kidderminster Harriers 1 1 West Ham United
  • Manchester United 1 0 West Ham United
  • West Ham United 2 3 Leeds United
Close
  • Arsenal 2 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 1 Leicester City
  • Tottenham Hotspur 0 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 1 Arsenal
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 1 Norwich City
  • Brentford 1 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Sunday 27 February, 14:00

Full stats

Wolves' best win rate in the Premier League is against West Ham (55% - W6 D1 L4), and with the price quite hefty on the Old Gold, I am going to play the Double Chance bet at around 1.9210/11.

They won at Old Trafford at the turn of the year, with a complete performance earning a 0-1, and that's the sort of game I can see again. Quite a few others do with the layers going somewhat cautious on the Under 2.5 Goals front with a price of 1.674/6. Daniel Podence caused United all kinds of problems that day, he played well too against Arsenal and that creativity could open up a couple of chances.

Two trades on Correct Score

Having already swerved the Under bet, we can zone in on the fact that the visitors have conceded just 10 goals all season away from Molineux, and just three on the road in 2022. As always when the Under 2.5 is too short, I like to have a go at a couple of Correct Score bets.

The 0-0 gives us a platform to trade from the 9.417/2 initially, and if we can get to around 35 minutes. For example, staking £11 on the 0-0 at 9.417/2 and laying 6.1 at £16 gives a green book all round and profit if it stays that way or not. There's a 4/5 price too on the Sportsbook at 4/5 in the Both Teams To Score 'No' market, which makes some appeal.

Wolves beat the Hammers 1-0 at Molineux too and the 11.521/2 once again throws up the chance to go all green.

Out to lay Antonio

Only against Everton and Southampton (five each) has Wolves' Raul Jimenez scored more Premier League goals than he has against West Ham (four). However, three of his four strikes against the Hammers have come at Molineux. The Mexican is price at 15/8 for Anytime Goalscorer and using the Betbuilder with the Under 2.5 Goals gives a nice 4.27 price.

The unsung Craig Dawson has scored in West Ham's last two games. A third would be some feat and playing the same bet with Dawson pays 13/1.

I'm getting the laying boots on again in the To Score market to go against Michail Antonio. Following a blistering start, the 31-year-old has scored just once in 2022, and that came on New Year's Day. His xG for 90 minutes this term is currently 0.40, which is lower than his two previous seasons. He's a good laying price too at around 2.26/5.

Daily Offer - Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Alan Dudman's Premier League P/L

2021/22: +11.37

Recommended bets

Back Wolves on Double Chance market @ 1.9210/11 v West Ham
Lay Michail Antonio To Score @ 2.26/5 v Wolves
Back 1-1 @ 11.010/1 and 0-1 @ 8.07/1 Correct Score bets West Ham v Wolves (0.5pt each)

Ante-post bets previously recommended
Lay Brighton Top Six Finish @ 6.611/2
Back Norwich for Rock Bottom @ 2.26/5 (3pt bet)
Back Southampton @ 3.02/1 for a Top 10 Finish

English Premier League: West Ham v Wolves (Correct Score)

Show Hide

Sunday 27 February, 2.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
0 - 0
0 - 1
0 - 2
0 - 3
1 - 0
1 - 1
1 - 2
1 - 3
2 - 0
2 - 1
2 - 2
2 - 3
3 - 0
3 - 1
3 - 2
3 - 3
Any Other Home Win
Any Other Away Win
Any Other Draw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

English Premier League: West Ham v Wolves (Double Chance)

Show Hide

Sunday 27 February, 2.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Home or Draw
Draw or Away
Home or Away
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

English Premier League: West Ham v Wolves (To Score)

Show Hide

Sunday 27 February, 2.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Michail Antonio
Jarrod Bowen
Manuel Lanzini
Andriy Yarmolenko
Said Benrahma
Pablo Fornals
Nikola Vlasic
Tomas Soucek
Mark Noble
Declan Rice
Dan Chesters
Craig Dawson
Alex Kral
Issa Diop
Kurt Zouma
Aaron Cresswell
Aji Alese
Ben Johnson
Jamal Baptiste
Vladimir Coufal
Ryan Fredericks
Hwang Hee-Chan
Raul Jimenez
Fabio Silva
Daniel Podence
Pedro Neto
Chiquinho
Ruben Neves
Francisco Trincao
Joao Moutinho
Romain Saiss
Leander Dendoncker
Luke Cundle
Conor Coady
Max Kilman
Willy Boly
Toti Gomes
Ki-Jana Hoever
Yerson Mosquera
Jonny
Rayan Ait Nouri
Nelson Semedo
Marcal
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses

T&Cs apply.

Bet now

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Premier League