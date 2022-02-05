Sunday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

Liverpool v Cardiff: Reds to overwhelm Bluebirds at Anfield

Liverpool v Cardiff

FA Cup 4th Round

Sunday, 12:00

Live on ITV1

Cardiff may be able to nick a goal but Liverpool should have far too much for the Championship side in Sunday's FA Cup fourth-round clash at Anfield, says Dave Tindall.

Dave says: "Shrewsbury managed to score a goal at Anfield in the last round before being thumped and if something similar pans out the 'Liverpool to win and Both teams to Score' price looks attractive at 3.613/5.

"Despite sitting just above the relegation zone, only three teams have scored more away goals than Cardiff's 20 so don't rule that out. In fact, let's make it our first bet.

"Liverpool average 2.5 goals per game at home in the Premier League this season and there's enough firepower in their ranks to better that mark despite the absence of Salah and Mane."

Barcelona v Atletico Madrid: Hosts to earn crucial win in top four race

Barcelona 2.47/5 v Atletico Madrid 3.259/4, the Draw 3.45

15:00

Live on Betfair Live Video

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could make his Barcelona debut in crucial match in the race to finish in the La Liga top four.

Tom Victor says: "After an active end to the transfer window, Barcelona will hope their new signings can make an instant impact against the reigning champions. Atléti have kept their heads above water thanks to seven points from a possible nine since the turn of the year, but the hosts' 2.20 xGF average at Camp Nou will worry even a Diego Simeone defence - and that's before the new additions.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Nottingham Forest v Leicester Tips: Back the free-scoring Foxes

Nottingham Forest v Leicester

Sunday 6 February, 16:00

Live on BBC One and Betfair Live Video

Leicester have had plenty of goal-laden games this season and they can win another when they face Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Sunday, says Andy Schooler.

Andy says: "Clearly there's the obvious issue of who will and won't play, but judged on the likely strength of Leicester, the visitors look capable of winning this.

"They are 1.991/1 to win in 90 minutes - Forest are 4.03/1 to spring the upset - but the 4.1 about an away win with both teams scoring looks better value.

"Seven of Leicester's 12 wins this season have come via this method so if you fancy them to win, backing them this way at more than three times the price looks decent."

African Nations Cup Final Tips: Mane's Senegal favourites in showdown against Salah's Egypt

Senegal vs Egypt

Sun, 19:00 GMT

Live on BBC Three and Sky Sports

James Eastham picks out the odds and best bets as two Liverpool stars prepare to go head-to-head to claim the trophy on Sunday night.

James says: "With so much at stake, we may see a more cautious approach from Senegal. This generation of players are within touching distance of the prize and may find it hard to relax.

"Historically, this is a low-scoring final: seven of the last eight African Nations Cup finals have featured either no goals or one goal in 90 minutes.

"Egypt have been involved in four of the last eight finals, and on each occasion the game had no goals or one goal. This time around we expect Egypt to employ defensive, spoiling tactics, as such an approach has played a large part in them coming this far.

"For all these reasons, our main selection on the game is to back low goals. Under 2.0 on the Goal Lines market is available at around 1.75/7 and that's our pick."

Juventus v Verona: New man for Old Lady

Juventus 1.584/7 v Verona 6.611/2, the Draw 4.47/2

19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

Our Serie A expert thinks Juventus's new signing could make an immediate impact against Verona on Sunday night.

Chloe Beresford says: "There are few clubs to have made such huge changes during the January transfer window as Juventus, and the Old Lady will look to make the most of that here.

"The Bianconeri are undefeated in their last nine league games and the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic - currently Serie A's leading scorer should help extend that run.

"So armed with that knowledge, the tip here is to back Juventus to win and Dusan Vlahovic to score at any time.