Sunday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

Manchester City v West Ham: Home side's depth edges Top 4 clash

Man City v West Ham

Sunday, 14:00

Ben says: "Sterling has been in and out of the team in recent weeks but scored against PSG in mid-week and combined brilliantly with Joao Cancelo for a goal last week and I expect him to start again this weekend. In fact, another link up between the England man and his Portuguese teammate isn't out of the question.

"Cancelo has set up three goals in his last two games and with Kevin De Bruyne missing the game after a positive COVID test on international duty, he was allowed to drift into midfield more often last week where he produced a man of the match performance. I expect Guardiola to set up in a similar way on Sunday and the full-backs range of passing is a real asset."

Serie A Tips: Back Dzeko to score and Sassuolo to upset AC Milan

AC Milan v Sassuolo

Sunday, 14:00

Live on BT Sport 2

Serie A continues with an exciting round of action so Chloe Beresford is back with another three selections including the Rossoneri to stumble against Sassuolo.

Chloe says: "Having only dropped two points in their first 11 games of the season, Milan's last two matches have seen them draw with Inter and lose to Fiorentina as the injuries start to take a toll on Stefano Pioli's squad. It should also be noted that they lost at home to Sassuolo as recently as April, and the Neroverdi arriving have lost just one of their last three away games, a run which includes last month's win at Juventus Stadium.

"It should be noted that Sassuolo have scored at least two goals in five of their last six matches, but have also conceded at least twice in five of their last six away games. So, with that in mind, the tip here is to take the double chance: Sassuolo and draw at odds of 2.35/4."

Brentford v Everton: Looks like a draw, could well be a draw

Brentford v Everton

Sunday, 14:00

Live on Sky Sports

Newly-promoted Brentford host struggling Everton in the early Sky Sports live game, and Jamie Pacheco is predicting a stalemate between the two sides.

Jamie says: "What odds would the three outcomes have been if this was the first match of the season? The draw would probably have been about the 3.3512/5 it is here but the two teams may have had their odds the other way round.

"So Everton may well have been 2.3211/8 rather than the 3.613/5 they are here and vice-versa. It shows you the layers really do think Everton are badly out of form, which they are.

"But I'm not sure about a quote of 2.3611/8 on the hosts. Before last week's draw, they'd lost four in a row including three at home. Worryingly, one of those was against rock-bottom Norwich.

"The head-to-head record is of little assistance here because the last time they played was in 2010/11; it was so long ago that it was in the "Carling Cup'. Remarkably, Everton's first choice right-back Seamus Coleman actually played in that match.

"Neither team is necessarily a draw specialist. Everton have three, Brentford four. But this has the makings of a draw with Benitez probably happy to settle for a point while he's missing so many players and Brentford seeing another point as a step towards safety.

"Obvious as it sounds, if it looks like a draw and the price is decent, there's no reason to not go with it."

Montpellier v Lyon: Visitors ready to show their true worth

Montpellier 4.57/2 v Lyon 1.774/5, the Draw 4.57/2

Sunday, 16:00

Live on BT Sport 3 and Betfair Live Video

Our French football expert thinks Lyon have a great opportunity to kick-start their season when they travel to face Montpellier on Sunday afternoon.

James Eastham says: "Lyon may be languishing in mid-table but they are better than they have shown so far this season and this will be a great opportunity to prove that point.

"Hosts Montpellier are above Lyon in the standings although that's partly down to having played a game more. Unlike Lyon, they've played close to the limit of their potential this season so far and mid-table's likely to be as good as it gets for them.

"Against a fresh, focused Lyon keen to make up for lost time, Olivier Dall'Oglio's hosts will struggle to avoid defeat. The timing is right for Lyon to produce a big performance so they're the selection. Consider backing the visitors on the Asian Handicap."

Chelsea v Manchester United: Blues to cruise to victory

Chelsea 1.618/13 v Manchester United 6.411/2, the Draw 4.47/2

Sunday, 16:30

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Manchester United play their first Premier League match since the sacking of their manager and it's against leaders Chelsea.

Kevin Hatchard says: "Skipper Harry Maguire is suspended, and Raphael Varane is injured, so there are issues at the heart of defence for United. They have conceded 15 goals in their last five league matches, and their overall figure of 21 league goals conceded is in line with Infogol's Expected Goals figures, so it's not as if United have been unfortunate...

"Chelsea are 1.645/8 in the Match Odds market, and while they are rightful favourites and I'll be backing them to win, that price shows how much the market thinks Manchester United have fallen. There is plenty of evidence for that - the Red Devils were wretched in defeats against Liverpool (5-0) and Manchester City (2-0), and it's not as if caretaker Michael Carrick is able or willing to change much from the Solskjaer era.

"We can boost that price to 2.11 if we back the hosts -1.0 on the Asian Handicap. If Chelsea win by a single goal, our stake is returned, but a bigger win represents an odds-against success. If you look at Chelsea's nine league victories this season, that bet would have been successful in eight of them, with a 1-0 win at Brentford the only exception."

La Liga Tips: Goals will flow again when Real Madrid host Sevilla

Real Madrid v Sevilla

Sunday, 20:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Real Madrid's games tend to guarantee goals, so Dan Fitch thinks the overs price is too big for the top of the table clash with Sevilla, as he previews the weekend La Liga action.

Dan says: "Madrid are now a point ahead of Sociedad, having won 4-1 at Granada last weekend. They have a game in hand over their the second placed side, as do Sevilla in third.

"Carlo Ancelotti's team followed up that result, by beating Sheriff 3-0 in the Champions League. Sevilla were also in midweek Champions League action, winning their first match of the group stage with a 2-0 victory over Wolfsburg.

"Sevilla dropped points in La Liga last weekend with a 2-2 home draw with Alaves. This could be another high-scoring game, which tends to be the case when Real Madrid play. Each of Madrid's last five match have seen over 2.5 goals land, so it's a surprise to see it available at a price as big as 1.9210/11."