Sunday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

Derby v Bournemouth: Cherries can consolidate top spot

Derby 4.94/1 v Bournemouth 1.875/6, the Draw 3.55/2

12:00

Live on Sky Sports Football

Wayne Rooney's Derby are on -3 points and 1.081/12 for relegation and after they were hit by a further points deduction this week. On Sunday, they face the Championship leaders.

Mark O'Haire says: "The Rams' matches have averaged only 1.71 goals per-game with 12/17 (71%) fixtures featuring Under 2.5 Goals 1.654/6. Only one of County's opening encounters have produced four goals or more but Both Teams To Score 1.9520/21 has banked in five of the hosts' eight Pride Park showdowns.

"Bournemouth have seen Overs cash on 10 (59%) occasions under Parker yet the Cherries have also largely been involved in a relatively low-scoring affairs. The visitors' contests have produced only 2.41 goals per-game with just two breaking the Over 3.5 Goals barrier. On the road, the Dorset guests have shipped just one goal in eight outings."

Manchester City v Everton: Cancelo can sparkle again

Manchester City 1.21/5 v Everton 19.5, the Draw 8.415/2

14:00

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Manchester City are three points adrift of leaders Chelsea but the champions are 1.758/11 comfortable favourites to retain their crown at the end of the season.

Andy Schooler says: "Barring a rather odd 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace, City have been free-scoring on home soil so far this season, netting at least four goals in five of their seven games in all competitions. A repeat here is certainly worthy of consideration at 9/4.

"It definitely makes more appeal than the goal lines with over 2.5 its usual short self in a City game, just 1.511/2 this week.

"So, let's look at other potential angles. City HT/FT is a slightly-bigger 1.664/6 and it makes sense statistically.

"City have conceded just one first-half goal and Everton have scored only four before the break so there looks ample chance that the hosts do get in front before half time. They rarely let a lead slip. However, such odds don't make much appeal as a single, more part of a Bet Builder."

Granada v Real Madrid: Title contenders to keep things ticking over

Granada 7.26/1 v Real Madrid 1.491/2, the Draw 5.04/1

15:15

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Real Madrid are second in La Liga but there is arguably no team more adept at timing their run to the top and that's why Carlo Ancelotti's men are firm favourites at 1.674/6 to win La Liga.

Tom Victor says: "While Real Madrid's last three wins have come by narrow scorelines, they continue to linger ominously just off top spot. The leaky defence of Granada - with a league-worst 1.83 xGA average - is not expected to contain Carlo Ancelotti's side despite home advantage, with Infogol backing the away team to once again knock down a team who they beat 4-1 in the corresponding fixture last term.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Rangers v Hibs: Visitors can get on scoresheet against unsettled Gers

Rangers 1.491/2 v Hibs 6.611/2, the Draw 4.3100/30

16:00

Live on Premier Sports

Rangers begin life after Steve Gerrard with a Scottish League Cup semi-final and it's a match where our previewer thinks we could see goals at both ends.

Frank Monkhouse says: "Confidence is low in Hibs camp, but manager Jack Ross must rally his troops. They have a real chance of reaching the League Cup final for the first time since 2016 when losing 2-1 against Ross County. Each of those four league defeats have come this month, including a 2-1 loss at Ibrox. They have conceded nine goals and scored just two but did take the lead in that narrow defeat to Rangers. Hibs are 6.411/2 to win with a draw 4.47/2.

"Under normal circumstances, this would be a strong bet on Rangers with Gerrard in charge, but the club have endured an emotional week and face a transitional period that could shape their season. A win here would help put the loss of their manager behind them and signal the new dawn.

"Hibs' recent form makes them easy to oppose, but this is the big occasion, and the players will find the usual 10% they do against the Old Firm. The fact they scored first at Ibrox, and there will be a nervousness about the favourites, encourages a bet on both teams to score."

Clermont v Nice: Galtier's men simply too strong

Clermont 2.245/4 v Nice 3.39/4, the Draw 3.55

16:00

Live on Betfair Live Video and BT Sport 2

Ligue 1's third placed side Nice travel to Clermont, who sit 15th, on Sunday afternoon and our French football expert can only see one winner.

James Eastham says: Christophe Galtier's Nice are worth supporting at an odds-against price when they travel to take on Clermont on Sunday afternoon.

"Nice suffered a surprise 1-0 home defeat to Montpellier last time out but if anything that makes them a stronger bet as they have bounced back by winning on the previous two occasions they lost this season...

"Clermont are W3-D4-L6 for the season and their form has got worse as the campaign has worn on. After starting 2021-22 brightly they have won just one of their last 11 matches and head into this game on a run of three straight defeats."

Tottenham v Leeds: Conte's Spurs can overpower visitors

Tottenham v Leeds

16:30

Live on Sky Sports

Harry Kane can help new boss Antonio Conte get his first Premier League win since taking charge at Tottenham, says Dave Tindall.

Dave says: "Harry Kane scored the opening goal in this fixture last season when Spurs eased to a 3-0 win and I'm going to take him to repeat the feat and set the hosts on their way.

"Heading over to the Bet Builder, Kane to score first and Tottenham to win pays around 4.57/2.

"More elaborate options are Kane to score two or more in a Spurs win at 6.05/1 while the hat-trick version of that bet pays just under 25.024/1."

Inter v Napoli: Huge clash at San Siro

Inter 2.3211/8 v Napoli 3.3512/5, the Draw 3.55

17:00

Live on BT Sport 1

Third-placed Inter will look to gain ground on leaders Napoli - a team they have a decent record against - at San Siro.

Chloe Beresford says: "Inter are unbeaten in their last four meetings with Napoli, but all of those came with Antonio Conte in charge of the Nerazzurri. The Partenopei have also failed to score in their last four away games against Sunday's opponents, yet have been in sensational form recently, going unbeaten in their last 21 Serie A matches while keeping a clean sheet in five of their last seven away games.

It should also be noted that this match puts the league's best attack (Inter with 29 goals scored) against its best defence as Napoli have conceded just four times this term.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under