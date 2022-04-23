Sunday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

Chelsea v West Ham: Goals to flow again at the Bridge



Chelsea v West Ham, the Draw

14:00

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Dan Fitch says: "Given there have been three or more goals scored in 55% of all Premier League games these two teams have been involved in this season, and that five of Chelsea's last six Premier League matches, odds of around 10/11 in the Over/Under 2.5 Goals market look reasonable. "

"There have been at least four goals scored in five of Chelsea's last six matches in all competitions so odds of around 3.39/4 for Over 3.5 Goals, without having any concerns about the match outcome, could be the best way to play what's an intriguing match."

"And given there's been at least five scored in four of those last six games involving Chelsea, and that the reverse fixture finished 3-2 in favour of the Hammers, a small bet on Over 4.5 Goals is in order too."

Liverpool v Everton: Reds to roll with Anfield derby win

Liverpool 1.211/5 v Everton 17.016/1, the Draw 8.07/1

16:30

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Liverpool need to take three more points in the title race when they host Everton for the 240th Merseyside derby...

Paul Higham says: "It'll surprise absolutely nobody to see Liverpool as massive 1.21/5 favourites, and although it's no surprise it still raises an eyebrow to see Everton as big as 1716/1 to beat their city rivals.

"No Premier League games has seen more draws than the Merseyside derby though with the 24 stalemates these two have played out, and it's 8.27/1 on a 25th draw that looks to be the best-case scenario for Everton.

"It's all about the start for Frank Lampard, as they have to repel the early Red tide that usually comes your way as visitors to Anfield, and they just can't afford to let the game get stretched and risk Klopp's attacking powerhouse scoring early.

"Goal difference could yet be a deciding factor in the relegation race - as it could in the title race. The bookies fancy a few goals though, with under 2.5 a big outsider at 2.915/8 and unders going at 1.4740/85 with both teams to score at 2.111/10 as a Liverpool win to nil, priced at 2.01/1 seems the consensus pick from the game."

Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano: Another narrow win for Xavi's men

Barcelona 1.321/3 v Rayo Vallecano 11.6, the Draw 6.05/1

20:00

Live on La Liga TV and Betfair Live Video

The only La Liga match taking place this weekend is Barcelona's game at home to Rayo Vallecano on Sunday night and our Spanish specialist expects a tight match.

Dan Fitch says: "Second placed Barca have a game in hand on all the teams around them. Victory would see them move to within 12 points of the leaders Real Madrid, with both teams then having five games remaining. Realistically, the title is going to Madrid, so the incentive for Barcelona should be the opportunity to hold onto second place and a Champions League spot, which looked an unlikely outcome earlier in the season.

"After two consecutive defeats, Barca bounced back in midweek with a 1-0 win at Real Sociedad. Vallecano were also in action, with their 1-0 win at Espanyol ending a run of twelve games without a victory (D4 L8).

"Goals have not come easily for either team of late, so backing a Barcelona win and under 2.5 goals, seems a chance worth taking at odds as big as 4.03/1."