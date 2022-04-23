Liverpool v Everton: Reds to roll with Anfield derby win

Rampant Reds out for revenge

Liverpool are still fighting for a remarkable quadruple, and need a victory in the 240th Merseyside derby to keep laying down the challenge to Man City, but even on top of that they will be keen to avenge last season's Anfield defeat against Everton.

The Toffees tasted victory at Anfield last season for the first time since 1999 with a 2-0 win during Liverpool's record run of home defeats. Jurgen Klopp's injury-hit side started with Jordan Henderson and Ozan Kabak at centre half that day.

Now back at full strength, full speed and a full stadium, and with Everton struggling, the Reds will look to turn the tables and complete a league double over their rivals for just the second time in a decade.

Last season's defeat was Liverpool's first in 22 Premier League games against Everton, and they're unbeaten at home this season as well as winning 11 and drawing two of their 13 league games in 2022.

Man City hold a one-point advantage and, despite what Gary Neville will tell you, a vastly easier fixture list, but beating Everton and Man Utd in the space of five days will be a huge confidence booster for the quad-chasing Reds.

Toffees trying to battle out of sticky situation

If ever a team needed the form book to go out of the window in a derby game it's this Everton side, who have won just once away from home all season, collected the fewest points on the road in the division (6) and scored the joint-least away goals (13) as they scrap to avoid relegation.

Frank Lampard's side have kept their heads above water thanks to beating an equally woeful Man Utd and grabbing a late, late equaliser against a wasteful Leicester as they managed to go two games without defeat for the first time since October.





It was a historic afternoon for Everton at Anfield



Behind-the-scenes at the Merseyside derby pic.twitter.com/XQfmkOjuRy -- Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 21, 2021

Those games were both at Goodison though and even though it's a short trip across Stanley Park, it's a gigantic step up as they look to throw a big blue spanner in Liverpool's trophy dreams.

Everton should offer a lot more fight and resistance than Man Utd managed, which won't be difficult, and if they can avoid conceding early they could keep this a lot tighter if they can dial up a similar performance to the one against Man City.

It's a dangerous game for Lampard though and one that he can't really afford to go out and attack and risk what could be a damaging heavy defeat.

Liverpool huge favourites

It'll surprise absolutely nobody to see Liverpool as massive 1.21/5 favourites, and although it's no surprise it still raises an eyebrow to see Everton as big as 1716/1 to beat their city rivals.

No Premier League games has seen more draws than the Merseyside derby though with the 24 stalemates these two have played out, and it's 8.27/1 on a 25th draw that looks to be the best-case scenario for Everton.

It's all about the start for Lampard, as they have to repel the early Red tide that usually comes your way as visitors to Anfield, and they just can't afford to let the game get stretched and risk Klopp's attacking powerhouse scoring early.

Goal difference could yet be a deciding factor in the relegation race - as it could in the title race.

The bookies fancy a few goals though, with under 2.5 a big outsider at 2.915/8 and unders going at 1.4740/85 with both teams to score at 2.111/10 as a Liverpool win to nil, priced at 2.01/1 seems the consensus pick from the game.

Expecting derby day cards

No fixture has seen red cards like this one, with 22 players being sent off during the Premier League era, so the 4.57/2 on a red card at Anfield may be more popular with punters than in any other game.

There were seven bookings in the reverse fixture at Goodison and Everton have picked up 19 cards in their last six games - so given their situation and the fixture then keeping up that average of three per game makes perfect sense.

Backing Everton for over 2.5 cards at 2.01/1 is worth a bet in itself or at least adding to your Bet Builder shortlist.

Player-wise, you have to be looking at Richarlison, who regularly gets wound up playing against Liverpool and was sent off against them last season, and combative midfielder Allan who has six bookings and a red this season.

Both of these, along with another prime candidate in Michael Keane are 3.185/40 chances to see a card, but at a bigger price Sadio Mane has been booked in two of the last three derbies and is 5.14/1 for another card here.

Who gets the goals?

Klopp would like to make changes up top, but they've had four days rest, Mohamed Salah always plays and Luis Diaz and Mane both scored and had an assist against Man Utd.

The most likely change would be Diaz making way for Diogo Jota, who came off the bench to assist Salah's second on Tuesday, and has already banged in 15 league goals this season - it's hardly a drop in quality!

Simply MAGNIFICENT from Diogo Jota



The touch. The finish. Unstoppable!#PLonPrime #EVELIV pic.twitter.com/GsE1bAz7cH -- Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 1, 2021

Jota is 1.9110/11 and a slightly bigger price to score than Salah at 1.625/8 and Mane at 1.834/5 but they're so good that any, or all, could strike in any one game.

For a look at something outside of usual, a look at goals from set plays makes interesting reading, as Liverpool have scored 15 league goals from set pieces this season - the second-most in the league.

Everton, meanwhile, have conceded 13 from set plays as one of the worst teams in the league, so it bring in the likes of Ibrahima Konate and Virgil Van Dijk as possible scorers.

Van Dijk scored on his Liverpool debut against Everton and is always a danger from dead ball situation - hence why he's relatively short for a centre back at 5.04/1 anytime scorer.

Konate has been in the goals lately and should come in for Joel Matip, so if he's on the team sheet he's 9.517/2 to score another.