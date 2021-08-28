Sunday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

Tottenham v Watford: Hosts to maintain winning start with low-scoring victory

Tottenham v Watford

14:00

Tottenham have won their opening two Premier League games and have a good chance to make it three in a row against Watford.

Simon Mail says: "Nuno focuses on defensively solidity as his base and it has worked in the early weeks for Tottenham with successive clean sheets in the league. His teams are set up to counter-attack although the onus will be on them to dominate against Watford. Spurs look well equipped to shut out Watford and secure a third consecutive league win to nil this weekend at 6/5.

"Tottenham have yet to take off the handbrake during their opening league wins although that is understandable considering one of their matches was against the champions. Watford are likely to set up with a defensive mindset and Spurs may have to be content with another low-scoring win. The last six league clashes between the teams have all produced fewer than four goals. Taking Spurs to win with under 3.5 goals is a shade under Evens and looks another appealing option for backing the favourites.

"Watford have lost each of their last seven Premier League away games, failing to score on five occasions in that run."

Burnley v Leeds: Go with Bielsa's boys

Burnley v Leeds

14:00

Live on Sky Sports

Leeds United crosses the Pennines for a Sunday afternoon trip to Turf Moor in front of the Sky cameras. Our previewer expects the Whites to take three points back to Yorkshire.

Jamie Pacheco says: "It's 3.1511/5 Burnley, 3.55 the draw and 2.47/5 on Leeds. Is that a bit short on Leeds away from home? I'm not sure it is.

"Opta tell us Burnley did admittedly win three of the last four at home to the Lillywhites but look at what happened last season: Bielsa's boys thrashed them 4-0 at Turf Moor. For good measure, they also beat them 1-0 at home.

"In fact, Burnley are historically Leeds' second-favourite team to play against from those they've faced at least 50 times. Their win rate against this lot is 51.7% and only against Coventry (53.8%) is it higher.

"Add the fact Burnley have been quite poor this season and a big gulf in quality between two teams in terms of players and I think Leeds are worth a bet at that price."

Wolves v Manchester United: Goals on the menu at Molineux

Wolves v Manchester United

16:30

Live on Sky Sports

Manchester United travel to Wolves on Sunday, and while all the build-up will be about a certain Portuguese forward, Paul Robinson is expecting his new/old club to get the win.

Paul says: "This time last week, United were the 1.654/6 favourites to win at Southampton, and after failing to reward their backers, they are 1.865/6 to right that wrong at Molineux.

"There will definitely be a feel-good factor about the visitors given the Ronaldo news - even more so as he was apparently close to joining their city rivals.

"It is 3.711/4 for Wolves to pick up their first point of the season, and 5.04/1 for them to take all three. I do have concerns about how effective the midlands club will be under Lage - in the short-term anyway - so the 1.865/6 for the away win looks like a good bet.

"United might not have won at St Mary's, but the draw extended their unbeaten away streak in the Premier League to 27 matches - 17 of which were victories. Notably, one of those came on this ground in May."

Genoa v Napoli: Visitors too strong

Genoa v Napoli

Sunday August 29, 17:30

Live on BT Sport 2

Genoa's problems were laid bare as Inter beat them 4-0 last weekend. Meanwhile, Napoli have looked extremely sharp.

Chloe Beresford says: "Napoli have won six of their last seven away matches in Serie A. They have kept a clean sheet in five of those games, while scoring at least twice in each of the last four, a streak they will undoubtedly be looking to maintain at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Sunday.

"That all leads us to the tip, which has to Napoli to win and both teams to score: no. That double is available at odds of just shy of 2.68/5."

Reims v PSG: Messi to inspire big win

Reims vs PSG

Sun, 19:45 BST

Live on BT Sport 1 and Betfair Live Video



Lionel Messi is set to make his debut for Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday evening and our previewer expects it to be a winning start for the Argentine.

James Eastham says: "Lionel Messi and former Barcelona team-mate Neymar are expected to be named in Mauricio Pochettino's squad for the game and there's a good chance both players will start...

"As ever in such matches, PSG are a short price to win. The latest odds make PSG 1.182/11 to claim all three points, with Reims 1716/1 to pull off a shock victory and The Draw 8.07/1. With these prices unlikely to appeal to many watchers, the Asian Handicap market offers a better way to back Messi and co.

"PSG -2.0 Asian Handicap is available at close to evens. With this selection, you'll get your stakes back if PSG win by exactly two goals, and make a profit if PSG win by more than two goals. For a full guide to Asian Handicap betting, click here.

"PSG have won their last two games by a two-goal margin - 4-2 at Brest last weekend, 4-2 at home to Strasbourg a fortnight ago - and did so without Messi and Neymar on the pitch.

"With their two star names highly likely to feature this weekend, it would be a surprise if PSG failed to match their most recent two margins of victory. Reims belong to the same middle- to lower-ranking category of Ligue 1 sides as Strasbourg and Brest, so PSG ought to win comfortably."

Atletico Madrid v Villarreal: Correa keeps scoring

Atletico Madrid 1.865/6 v Villarreal 5.49/2; The Draw 3.412/5

Sunday 29 August, 21:00

Live on La Liga TV

Atletico Madrid have begun the defence of last season's La Liga title win, in typically businesslike fashion, and are 4.03/1 to retain it.

Dan Fitch says: "A 2-1 away win for Atletico at Celta Vigo, was followed by a 1-0 victory at home to Elche last weekend. Angel Correa was once again the hero for Atletico, scoring the winner against Elche, having scored both goals at Celta Vigo.

"Atletico have just signed the Brazilian striker Matheus Cunha from Hertha Berlin. The 22-year old was part of the Brazilian team that beat Spain in the final of the Men's Football at the Olympics, with Cunha scoring the opening goal in a 2-0 win.

"It's been a disappointing start for last season's Europa League winners Villarreal. The Yellow Submarine have draw 0-0 with first Granada and then Espanyol. Atletico should have the class to claim another win and with home advantage, are available at a good price of 1.865/6."