Wolves v Man United: Goals on the menu at Molineux

A slow start for Lage

Bruno Lage has started his Wolves tenure with two defeats in the Premier League, but his team bounced back with a 4-0 win at the City Ground in midweek.

Admittedly those four goals came against a struggling Championship side, but they will at least give them confidence, especially after failing to find the net against Leicester and Spurs.

It was always going to be a tough ask for Lage to hit the ground running at Molineux. Nuno Espírito Santo had spent four years building the Wolves team, and they were on the decline at the end of his reign.

The good news for Wolves is that Willy Boly and Yerson Mosquera have returned to training. I wouldn't expect either to start just yet though, as the former Benfica boss has kept a pretty settled XI.

A rollercoaster week for United fans

There can only be one place to start when it comes to discussing Manchester United, and that is the return of Cristiano Ronaldo. It was confirmed on Friday afternoon that the Portuguese forward was to return to Old Trafford, and while he won't be involved on Sunday, the Betfair Sportsbook have plenty of Ronaldo season specials to to have a browse through. He scored 118 goals in 292 in his first spell at the club, with his lowest season tally being 23 in his final three years at United.

Anyway, back to more pressing business, and that's how Ole Gunnar Solskjær's men have started the campaign. Things began with a bang as they thrashed Leeds 5-1, but they could only draw 1-1 at Southampton last weekend.

Jadon Sancho was on the bench for both of those games, but he will surely start at Molineux, with Anthony Martial most likely to drop-out.

Raphaël Varane could make his debut at the expense of Victor Lindelöf, but that isn't as certain as Sancho coming in for Martial.

Man United's chances of winning the Premier League



United to win again at Molineux

This time last week, United were the 1.654/6 favourites to win at Southampton, and after failing to reward their backers, they are 1.865/6 to right that wrong at Molineux.

There will definitely be a feel-good factor about the visitors given the Ronaldo news - even more so as he was apparently close to joining their city rivals.

It is 3.711/4 for Wolves to pick up their first point of the season, and 5.04/1 for them to take all three. I do have concerns about how effective the midlands club will be under Lage - in the short-term anyway - so the 1.865/6 for the away win looks like a good bet.

United might not have won at St Mary's, but the draw extended their unbeaten away streak in the Premier League to 27 matches - 17 of which were victories. Notably, one of those came on this ground in May.

Value to be had on goals

The layers are undecided when it comes to Over/Under 2.5 Goals, as it's basically at pick'em on the Exchange. Three or more is available to back at 2.01/1 and two or less is 1.981/1.

As mentioned, the hosts are yet to score a league goal this season, losing both of their matches 1-0. United have had one of each when it comes to this market, but you just feel that they will score plenty of goals this term.

With Wolves netting four at Forest on Tuesday, and Solskjær's men looking dangerous, Over 2.5 has to be a bet for this game.

Bet Builder

Adama Traore has been firing at will in the opening two matches of the campaign, with Opta telling us that only Michail Antonio (11) has had more shots in the Premier League than Traoré (10) so far this season, though he's yet to find the net this term. Indeed, the Spaniard has scored with just two of his last 74 shots in the competition.

He is 7/2 to have 2+ shots on target on Sunday, and if you combine it with a United win, Over 2.5 Goals and Over 10.5 Corners, you get a Bet Builder that adds up to just shy of 41/1.

