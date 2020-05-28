Football Bet of the Day: Crunch clash to catch the eye

Big guns to fire

Stuttgart v Hamburg

Thursday 28 May, 19:30

Live on BT Sport 1

As it turned out, we were a little too greedy in Germany last night. Those of you who selected my conservative option of Over 2.5 Goals and BTTS would've enjoyed Bochum's 2-1 win over Holstein Kiel, but the Over 3.5 Goals crowd would've been left disappointed.

We hope to please everyone tonight, as Bundesliga 2. powerhouses Stuttgart and Hamburg clash at the Mercedes-Benz Arena. With just a point between them in the race for second spot, this is the teams' biggest game of the season so far.

Hamburg were excellent against the leaders Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday, until it came to the final third. They hit the frame of the goal, failed to score from four "big chances" and just couldn't convert a dominant display into a win. They had to settle for a goalless draw.

Stuttgart fared even worse at the weekend, as they lost 3-2 at Holstein Kiel. Attacking midfielder Daniel Didavi was sent off on the stroke of half-time, and is suspended for tonight's game. Stuttgart have lost both games since the season resumed, and they have conceded five goals in the process. The timing of a new contract for coach Pellegrino Matarazzo seems a little odd. However, the southern giants can usually count on their home form. They have won six of their last seven home matches, scoring at least twice in all of those victories.

Given Stuttgart's recent struggles, it's tempting to back Hamburg, who thrashed VfB 6-2 in the reverse fixture. However, Dieter Hecking's side has an awful away record for a promotion contender, with just one road victory since the end of August.

Instead, I'll go for goals. Hamburg have scored at least once in ten of their last 11 away games, while Stuttgart have seen nine of their 13 home matches feature at least three goals. There is a fear that an element of caution could creep in, but I suspect that the first goal of the contest will open things up, as these are both attack-minded sides. I recommend backing Over 2.5 Goals at [1.86].

