Football Bet of the Day: Overs backers to enjoy the Thun

Bottom side to put up resistance

St Gallen v Thun

Sunday 28 June, 15:00

It was a case of bad timing for us in Croatia last night, as Dinamo Zagreb's eight-match winning streak at home came to an end with a goalless draw against Osijek. A tough one to take, but all is not lost this week.

We'll head back to Switzerland, and check in with a wounded St Gallen, who were knocked off top spot this week after a stunning 4-0 home defeat to Zurich. That result landed us an Over 3.5 Goals winner, and we're looking for goals again as St Gallen face the bottom side Thun.

Thun beat the current league leaders Young Boys last time out, and the thing that catches the eye is that they are on a strong scoring streak. They have scored in nine of their last ten league matches, and seven of the last eight on the road. In 11 of their 25 games, both teams have scored and there have been at least three goals in total.

St Gallen surprisingly drew a blank against Zurich, and as they chased the game, they were caught on the counter-attack time and time again. They have scored in 21 of their 25 matches this term, but they have managed just four clean sheets, which is a surprise for a team that has a genuine chance of winning the league title.

We can use the Sportsbook's Same Game Multi to double up a BTTS and Over 2.5 Goals bet at [1.83], a combination that has landed in 17 of St Gallen's 25 SSL games.