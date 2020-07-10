Football Bet of the Day: Santa won't get any gifts

Sporting to extend winning home run

Sporting v Santa Clara

Friday 10 July, 19:15

Live on Free Sports

Our week of frustration hit a new low last night in Turkey, as our tip Kayserispor led 2-1 in the second minute of stoppage time, only to somehow lose 3-2. I'm running out things to throw.

We head to Portugal in search of succour, because Sporting are up against Santa Clara in the Primeira Liga, and there's every reason to think the Lisbon giants will continue their recent improvement.

We think nothing of clubs spending big money on signing players, but it's rare to see teams splash out on a new coach. That's strange when you think how influential a good coach can be. Sporting have parted with 10 million euros to bring in Braga boss Ruben Amorim, and he has made an instant impact.

Sporting have won five and drawn two of Amorim's seven games at the helm, and they are third in the Primeira Liga table, ahead of Amorim's old club Braga. At the Jose Alvalade, Sporting have won seven games in a row, and have kept five clean sheets in the process.

Santa Clara are well clear of relegation danger, and probably only need a couple more victories. They have lost their last two league matches without scoring, and understandably they tend to struggle on the road against the elite teams. Although they won at struggling Benfica recently, since the start of 2019 they have lost twice at Braga, twice at Porto and they have also gone down 1-0 at Sporting.

You could back a Sporting/Under 3.5 Goals double on the Sportsbook at 1.9, which has paid out in Sporting's last seven home matches, but I'm a little scared off by the fact that three of Santa Clara's last six games have featured four goals or more. I'll go for Sporting -1.0 on the Asian Handicap instead at the slightly bigger price of [1.96].

