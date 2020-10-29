Football Bet of the Day: Defences to be dogged at Sirius

Sirius to light the way

Sirius v AIK

Thursday 29 October, 18:00

A Swedish stitch-up for us last night, as we had a goal inside eight minutes of Hacken's clash with Djurgarden, but we only got one more in the rest of the match as the visitors won 2-0, leaving us a goal short.

We'll stay in Sweden, because there's a potential cracker in store in the Allsvenskan, as Sirius face AIK.

Sirius are seventh in the top flight, and their games tend to be hugely entertaining. They have scored 40 goals and conceded 41 in 24 league matches, which means their games in the league feature an average of 3.375 goals. If you look at their recent matches in Uppsala, eight of the last 10 have featured at least four goals.

AIK are a little less cavalier, but they are on good form after a poor first chunk of the season by their standards. They have scored at least twice in five of their last six competitive games, and they drew 2-2 at Norrkoping on Monday in a match that landed us a winner to kick off the week.

Over 3.5 Goals is trading at a chunky 12/53.4 here, and I'm happy to snap that up.

