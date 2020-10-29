Football Bet of the Day: Defences to be dogged at Sirius

Swedish Allsvenskan: Sirius v AIK (Over/Under 3.5 Goals)Show Hide
Thursday 29 October, 6.00pm
Despite a frustrating setback last night, Kev isn't giving up on Sweden, and he thinks he's found a clash to enjoy tonight.
"Eight of Sirius' last ten home games in the Allsvenskan have featured at least four goals, while AIK have scored 12 goals in their last six outings."
Sirius to light the way
Sirius v AIK
Thursday 29 October, 18:00
A Swedish stitch-up for us last night, as we had a goal inside eight minutes of Hacken's clash with Djurgarden, but we only got one more in the rest of the match as the visitors won 2-0, leaving us a goal short.
We'll stay in Sweden, because there's a potential cracker in store in the Allsvenskan, as Sirius face AIK.
Sirius are seventh in the top flight, and their games tend to be hugely entertaining. They have scored 40 goals and conceded 41 in 24 league matches, which means their games in the league feature an average of 3.375 goals. If you look at their recent matches in Uppsala, eight of the last 10 have featured at least four goals.
AIK are a little less cavalier, but they are on good form after a poor first chunk of the season by their standards. They have scored at least twice in five of their last six competitive games, and they drew 2-2 at Norrkoping on Monday in a match that landed us a winner to kick off the week.
Over 3.5 Goals is trading at a chunky 12/53.4 here, and I'm happy to snap that up.
Points Staked: 153
Points Returned: 143.04
P/L: -9.96 points
