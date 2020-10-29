To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Football Tips

Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Football Podcast

Dimitar Berbatov

La Liga Tips

Football Bet of the Day: Defences to be dogged at Sirius

Swedish football fans
Cheer up, guys! I've got a cracker for you to watch tonight

Despite a frustrating setback last night, Kev isn't giving up on Sweden, and he thinks he's found a clash to enjoy tonight.

"Eight of Sirius' last ten home games in the Allsvenskan have featured at least four goals, while AIK have scored 12 goals in their last six outings."

Back Over 3.5 Goals at 12/53.4

Sirius to light the way

Sirius v AIK
Thursday 29 October, 18:00

A Swedish stitch-up for us last night, as we had a goal inside eight minutes of Hacken's clash with Djurgarden, but we only got one more in the rest of the match as the visitors won 2-0, leaving us a goal short.

We'll stay in Sweden, because there's a potential cracker in store in the Allsvenskan, as Sirius face AIK.

Sirius are seventh in the top flight, and their games tend to be hugely entertaining. They have scored 40 goals and conceded 41 in 24 league matches, which means their games in the league feature an average of 3.375 goals. If you look at their recent matches in Uppsala, eight of the last 10 have featured at least four goals.

AIK are a little less cavalier, but they are on good form after a poor first chunk of the season by their standards. They have scored at least twice in five of their last six competitive games, and they drew 2-2 at Norrkoping on Monday in a match that landed us a winner to kick off the week.

Over 3.5 Goals is trading at a chunky 12/53.4 here, and I'm happy to snap that up.

2020 FBOTD P/L

Points Staked: 153
Points Returned: 143.04
P/L: -9.96 points

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site

Recommended bets

Back Over 3.5 Goals at 12/53.4

Swedish Allsvenskan: Sirius v AIK (Over/Under 3.5 Goals)

Show Hide

Thursday 29 October, 6.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Under 3.5 Goals
Over 3.5 Goals
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
More Football Tips

Read past articles