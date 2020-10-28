Football Bet of the Day: Wasps to leave us buzzing

Swedish Allsvenskan: Hacken v Djurgardens (Over/Under 2.5 Goals)Show Hide
Wednesday 28 October, 6.00pm
We're heading back to Sweden, because Kev thinks he's found another entertaining clash from the Allsvenskan.
"Djurgarden have just smacked in seven goals in two games against strong opposition, while most of Hacken's recent home matches have featured at least three goals."
Let's enjoy another Swedish sojourn
Hacken v Djurgarden
Wednesday 28 October, 18:00
It wasn't so much va-va-voom as doom and gloom last night in Montreal, as Thierry Henry's Impact failed to make an impact as they lost 1-0 at home to Nashville. That left us a couple of goals short.
We'll go back to Sweden, because Hacken are up against Djurgarden in the top-flight Allsvenskan, and there should be goals on the menu.
Hacken finished a respectable sixth last season, and they are up to the dizzying heights of third this term, ten points behind the leaders Malmo. The Wasps have taken eight points from their last four games, and their only defeat in the last 11 matches was against the league leaders.
Djurgarden are only a point behind them after beating Malmo 3-2 and thrashing Sirius 4-0. Ten of their last 13 league games have featured three goals or more, and for our purposes it's worth noting that they have scored at least once in each of their last six away games at this level.
Hacken have seen an Over 2.5 Goals bet land in four of their last five competitive matches, and that wager has been a success in seven of their last ten games at the Bravida Arena. I'll go for Over 2.5 Goals here at 10/111.91.
Points Staked: 152
Points Returned: 143.04
P/L: -8.96 points
