Football Bet of the Day: Fortress to stay intact

Sevilla's Sanchez Pizjuan stadium
Sevilla's Sanchez Pizjuan is a formidable venue for opposing teams

We're off to Spain tonight in search of a winner, and Kev expects Sevilla to overcome struggling Elche.

"Sevilla only have the top four left to fight for, and their domestic home form remains strong. Elche are struggling badly on the road, and have lost seven of their last eight away games."

Back Sevilla -1.0 on the Asian Handicap at 1.84/5

Sevilla to maintain momentum

Sevilla v Elche
Wednesday 17 March, 18:00
Live on LaLiga TV

Our trip to Halifax was something of a disappointment, as Halifax Town's 1-0 win over Aldershot left us a couple of goals short. We'll head to rather sunnier climes now, as we make a trip to Spain. Sevilla are up against relegation-threatened Elche, and I think Julen Lopetegui's side can pick up a valuable win.

Elche are fighting for their lives in the relegation battle, and they have had recent wins against Eibar and Sevilla. However, most of their good work is done at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero - Elche have lost seven of their last eight away games, and they haven't won on the road since mid-October.

Sevilla shrugged off their Champions League exit by winning the Seville derby against their old foes Real Betis, and they have won six of their last seven home matches in the league. The Andalusians still have work to do to make sure of a top-four spot, so they certainly don't lack motivation.

Despite the absence of Diego Carlos and Joan Jordan because of suspension, Sevilla should be able to win this with room to spare. I'll back them -1.0 on the Asian Handicap at 1.84/5, so if they win by two goals or more, we get a winner. If they edge it by one goal, our stake is returned.

2021 FBOTD P/L

Points Staked: 37
Points Returned: 30.25
P/L: -6.75 points

Recommended bets

